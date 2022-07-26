Published by London exhibitions No Comments ↓

An art gallery has been filled with the equivalent of giant paper boats, planes and swans sailing in a yellow ocean.

This is Maiden Voyage by the Korean artist JeeYoung Lee, and it’s curiously charming in a giant childlike fantasy sort of way. The paper boat sails in the yellow sea, that’s actually made of a wave of Ginkgo tree leaves that turn yellow in the autumn. Alongside are large birds, and above planes fly in the sky.

They’re not actually paper, but metal, but aesthetically they remind us of the paper boats and planes of our childhood (and some adulthood!).

There’s some arty speak about “revisiting your own experiences” and how you should write down a memory onto paper and fold it into a bird to hang on a wall. I’d say you can do that, or just wander into the galley and enjoy the art as a beautiful thing to look at in its own right.

The exhibition is at the Now Gallery in the North Greenwich peninsula next to the Millenium Dome.

It’s open every day until 25th September and entry is free.

