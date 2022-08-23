A 7-metre wide planet earth will float inside Southwark Cathedral, as Luke Jerram’s Gaia arrives on its UK-wide tour. Measuring seven metres in diameter and created from detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface the artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet, floating in three dimensions.

The installation aims to create a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

Gaia will be in Southwark Cathedral on selected Mon, Tues and Weds evenings from 11th to 25th October. Opening hours will be from 6.30pm – 9pm with the last admission at 8.30pm.

Tickets to see Gaia in the cathedral costs £5 for adults, £2.50 for children or £12 for a family (2+2), and need to be booked in advance from here.

If you choose to book for Wednesday evening, then be advised that Borough Market, which is next to Southwark Cathedral, opens late on Wednesdays for al-fresco dining if you fancy a meal afterwards.

There will also be a series of events to accompany Gaia.

14th Oct – For the Beauty of the Earth

Composer and conductor John Rutter in an evening under Gaia, where he will discuss his career and music. The talk will be interspersed by some of his works sung by the Great Choir of Southwark Cathedral directed by Ian Keatley the Cathedral Director of Music.

Tickets £18 from here.

15th Oct – David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

A screening of the film – David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet in the cathedral.

Tickets are free from here.

26th Oct – Earth Shanties

An evening of sea shanties performed underneath Luke Jerram’s Gaia installation. Be ready to sing along heartily and join in with the actions as The London Sea Shanty Collective take you on a journey across the oceans.

Tickets £10 from here.

27th Oct – Earth Showoff

Join comedians, scientists, thinkers and assorted nerds for a night of laughter and learning about the state of all of THIS *gesticulates wildly*. This event will take place in the stunning Southwark Cathedral nave under artist Luke Jerram’s Gaia installation

Tickets £10 from here.