A narrow-gauge railway in southeast London is fundraising to secure the future of its main locomotive after it suffered a major mechanical breakdown.

The Royal Arsenal Narrow Gauge (RANG) railway operates on the Crossness Engines site at Abbey Wood and runs between the sewage plant’s main entrance to the 1865 Victorian sewage pumping station which houses the largest rotative beam engines in the world.

At the moment, even if you arrive by car, it’s a decent walk to get to the Victorian pumping house, and the railway adds a suitable and atmospheric alternative to walking.

Busy Basil, the loco’s original name, was in a dilapidated state when it arrived in November 2017, but was restored, and renamed Bazalgette in 2019, after Sir Joseph Bazalgette, the civil engineer, who led the construction of the London sewer system.

However, although the railway opened in 2021, the locomotive has suffered an unexpected problem, and they need to repair both the front and rear hydraulic drive motors and overhaul the primary pump to get the engine back on the railway.

The RANG railway is now fundraising to pay for the repairs so that they can once again get the engine running and carrying people along the railway at Crossness.

The details are here.

If you donate £50 or more, you can also get a footplate ride on the loco once it’s been repaired.