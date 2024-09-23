From the Blitz Club to Wes Anderson: Design Museum exploring our cultural icons in 2025

The world of Wes Anderson will be coming to London next year as one of the highlights of the Design Museum’s 2025 exhibitions, which will also examine 1980s clubbing, a century of swimming, and the future of the planet.

Splash! A Century of Swimming and Style

Opens 28th March 2025

Celebrating our enduring love of water, this exhibition will dive into design’s role in shaping our relationship with swimming over the past 100 years — both in the water and beside it.

This exhibition will chart the century that followed, right up to the role of swimming in modern life and how it has influenced and subverted our ideas of autonomy and agency, and sport and style. Visitors will discover the full spectrum of the design of swimming — from sports performance to fashion and architecture.

More Than Human

Opens 6th June 2025

This will be the first major exhibition on a growing movement of ‘ more-than-human ‘ design, bringing together a new generation of international designers whose practices embrace the idea that human activities can only flourish alongside other species and systems.

Featuring art, design, architecture and technology, this thought-provoking show will present visitors with ideas on how to design with — and better understand — the living world.

Blitz: the club that shaped the 80s

Opens 19th September 2025

Behind a door in a Covent Garden side street, the Blitz club was the place where 1980s style began. Inspired by everything from David Bowie and the punk and soul scenes, to continental cinema and cabaret culture, the brightest young talents of their generation came together to revolutionise fashion, music and design, turning a niche club night into a launchpad for global superstardom.

This exhibition will be a sensory extravaganza of music, flamboyant fashions, and pioneering art, film and graphic design. It’ll be an opportunity to revisit London’s clubland at the beginning of the decade, as the furious idealism of the 1970s gave way to the glossy individualism of the 1980s.

Wes Anderson

Opens 21st November 2025

The first retrospective exhibition of the work of film director Wes Anderson will follow the evolution of his films from his first experiments in the 1990s, right up to his most recent, Oscar-winning frescoes.

Each Wes Anderson picture plunges the viewer into a world with its own codes, motifs, references, and sumptuous and instantly recognisable sets and costumes. This exhibition will be the first time museum visitors have the opportunity to delve into the art of his complete filmography, examining his inspirations, homages, and the meticulous craftsmanship that define his work.

Through a curated collection of original props, costumes, and behind-the-scenes insights, including from his personal collection, this exhibition will offer a look into the world of Wes Anderson, celebrating his enduring influence on contemporary cinema.