From paralysis to playfulness: Jason Wilsher-Mills’ whimsical art transforms adversity into joy

A charmingly whimsical exhibition filled with colour and joy that’s also the result of a serious illness and disability.

Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills was admitted to hospital in August 1980 with an illness that later transpired to be an autoimmune condition that left him paralysed from the neck down from the age of 11 to 16.

During his enforced immobility, his world was one of TV shows and comics, and the 1980 Olympics. While most of us would see this as an adversity to overcome, he sees it as the awakening of his creative life as an artist.

Now, a huge display telling the story of those formative years fills a large room in the Wellcome Collection with childlike qualities of colour and excitement, tinged with the knowledge that it comes from disability.

The art on display is autobiographical, from the fairground-style games that tell individual stories of how his life changed to monumental sculptures focusing on how medical equipment kept his body functioning.

He also has a way with imagery, such as the use of classy green army soldiers as representations of the immune system in his body, which had stopped protecting him and now was now staging a coup d’tat.

There are interactive push-button lights, and unlike most hallowed art installations where you get shouted at for touching, here you can touch everything in the exhibition.

It’s one of those exhibitions that goes beyond simply displaying art in a room. The artist has used the art to tell a story, and for such a devastating illness, it’s curiously uplifting and joyful.

The exhibition Jason and the Adventure of 254 is at the Wellcome Collection in Euston until 12th January 2025 and is free to visit.