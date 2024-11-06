From Beefeaters to Tattoo Artists: Exhibition shows an unexpected side of veterans

An exhibition has opened that seeks to challenge the stereotype of what a military veteran looks like in the public imagination.

Veteran is a word that carries weight. Service, sacrifice, age… these expectations can form a mental image of someone who fits a certain stereotype. However, the reality is very different, so this exhibition seeks to challenge that assumption.

The photographs are all of people who once served in the Royal Corps of Signals, the British Army’s communications, IT and cyber experts. Some, like the Beefeater (Yeoman Warder) at the Tower of London and the Chelsea Pensioner, probably match what many people envisage a ‘Veteran’ to look like.

Others, such as the tattoo artist and the personal trainer, probably don’t.

The exhibition is about a dozen photos, and each is accompanied by text telling the story of the person in the photo.

The photographs were all taken by serving and veteran members of the Corps.

The exhibition is in St Margaret’s Church, next to Westminster Abbey and is free to visit. To get to it, go to the main Westminster Abbey entrance gate and if asked, let them know you’re going to St Margaret’s. Once through the security desk, you can walk past the queue for the Abbey and go straight into the church instead.

Leave via the same route.

The exhibition, The Royal Signals Veteran: A Photographic Journey is open daily 10:30am to 3:30pm until 16th November 2024.

You can also visit the Field of Remembrance outside the abbey.

The exhibition does not include entry to Westminster Abbey unless you pay for tickets separately.