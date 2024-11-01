Free tickets to St Paul’s “Celebration of Christmas” with celebrity readers and carols

The ballot for free tickets to St Paul’s Cathedral’s annual Celebration of Christmas, an evening of celebrity readings and carols, is now open.

No need to rush, you have a few weeks to apply, and if chosen, you can receive two tickets for the free evening.

St Pauls also has several carol and charity fundraising events throughout the Advent season, and the full list is below:

Sunday 1st December at 5:30pm

One of the year’s most dramatic services, sung by the Choir of St Paul’s Cathedral along with a candlelit procession.

Free and unticked – just turn up – details here.

Wednesday 4th December at 6:30pm

Performed by the world-renowned Choir of St Paul’s Cathedral, the Cathedral Chorus and the City of London Sinfonia, Messiah is one of Handel’s most famous and best-loved works.

The rousing ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus is one of the most famous pieces of Baroque choral music.

Tickets cost £10 to £15 and are available here.

Thursday 5th December at 7pm

Age UK invites you to ring in Christmastime with a sparkling evening of good cheer, with music, readings and songs from some of the nation’s best loved stars of stage and screen.

Tickets cost between £26 and £56 and are available here

Tuesday 10th December at 7pm

The charity are holding an evening of festive carols. It will be a celebration of everything that has come before, as well as a chance to look ahead to the work they will continue to do to be there for everyone in London when needed the most.

Tickets are £20 and are available here.

Thursday 12th December at 6:30pm

Celebrity readers join the Cathedral Choir and City of London Sinfonia for a glittering evening of words, music, meditation and laughter with carols for all to sing.

Tickets are free and offered in a ballot.

The online ballot will close on 20th November and successful entrants will be given the opportunity to claim two tickets.

Apply for tickets here.

Saturday 14th December at 5pm

The ever-popular, inspiring work for children’s voices and harp, performed by the St Paul’s Cathedral Choristers alongside readings for Advent and music from the St Paul’s Cathedral Vicars Choral.

Benjamin Britten composed the Ceremony of Carols in 1942 when he was on a sea voyage from the USA to England. It is one of his best known works

Free and unticked – just turn up – details here.

Tuesday 17th December at 7pm

Join Blood Cancer UK for an evening of music and festive readings from celebrity guests.

Tickets range from £30 upwards – and are available here

Saturday 21st Decemeber at 11am

A morning carol service for all the family and suitable for all ages, featuring well-known carols for everyone to join in.

The service is sung by the London Youth Choirs.

Free and unticked – just turn up – details here.