Free “Railway 200” anniversary chocolates being handed out in stations
It’s the 200th anniversary of the world’s first passenger railway*, and there’s a Valentine’s Day treat on offer for everyone who loves the railway.
On Valentine’s Day (Fri 14th Feb), several railway stations will hand out Railway 200-themed chocolate hearts to morning commuters.
OK, it’s not the most significant thing ever, but if you’re a rail fan, how nice to be given a red chocolate heart to celebrate the Railway 200 year of events, and I am sure rail ephemera collectors will want the foil wrapper for keepsakes.
The red Rail 200 hearts will be handed out at the following London stations:
- Clapham Junction station
- Cannon Street station
- Charing Cross station
- Waterloo station
- London Bridge station
- Victoria station
Also, one station outside London, at Guildford.
I haven’t received confirmation yet of when the chocolates will be handed out, but it is likely to be during the morning rush hour.
All while stocks last, so be quick lest you be left heartbroken.
—
*yes, yes it is, we will brook no dissent on this matter
