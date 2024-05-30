The newish gardens at Chelsea Barracks are currently an outdoor art gallery, having been decorated with works by the glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Looking not entirely unlike exotic plants that have all flowered at once, the cluster of glassy art does seem to fit into the garden space, both standing out as art and yet feeling entirely at home as if they’ve always been here.

The most obvious is Electric Yellow and Deep Coral Tower, a massive column of twisting yellow and red fronds rising from the bedding plants. For photographers, get the angle just right and you can have the spire of St Barnabas’ Church as a matching pair in the background.

Blue alien plants, officially called Fiori, writhe their way out of the ground a bit further down, while around the corner, is a work that will look instantly familiar to anyone who regularly visits the V&A Museum.

The fourth of the four is scattered in a couple of places – giant glass marbles, or maybe fruits, or curious mushrooms?

As an exhibition, it’s quite modest with just a handful of objects on display — but it is free — and for photographers, the combination of the plants and the glass is going to give some very pleasing photos.

For the rest, it will still raise a smile or two.

The exhibition, Chihuly at Chelsea Barracks is open daily until the end of October, and is free to visit.

The Mulberry Square gardens where the exhibition is being hosted is about a 10 minute walk from Sloane Square tube station.