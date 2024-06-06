Throughout June, TfL’s cycle hire scheme will be free on Sundays, offering unlimited 30-minute cycle rides for free.

The TfL Cycle Sundays offer can be claimed by downloading the Santander Cycles app or heading to a docking station terminal, choosing a Day Pass, and using the code CYCLESUNDAYS.

Once you have unlocked a bike, you can ride it for 30 minutes free of charge. Then, you can drop the bike into another docking station and repeat as often as you like throughout the day.

You won’t pay anything as long as each ride is less than 30 minutes.

Individual rides over 30 minutes incur an extra £1.65 for each additional 30 minutes for pedal bikes.

On Sunday, Santander e-bikes will be available to app users for an additional £1 per half-hour journey. The offer comes as Santander e-bikes recently celebrated one million hires, and 1,400 additional e-bikes will be added to the fleet later this summer.

The Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman said: “The boom we’ve seen in cycling in the capital over recent years has been fantastic, and we are determined to make cycling as accessible and affordable as possible, to encourage even more Londoners to give it a go. This is why I am delighted that Santander Cycles will be offering unlimited free rides every Sunday in June, as part of Cycle Sundays.”

The Santander Cycles Day Pass is available for £3 with an additional £1 charge for e-bikes. Pedal bike hires longer than 30 minutes incur an extra £1.65 for each additional 30 minutes. E-bikes hires longer than 30 minutes are available for £3.30 per 30-minute ride for non-members and customers without a Day Pass, or a fare of £1 per 60 minutes for monthly and annual members.