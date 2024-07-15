Frameless relaunches one of its galleries with new animated paintings

Frameless, the Marble Arch venue that fills large rooms with animated interpretations of masterpiece paintings has revamped one of its four main galleries.

The biggest change to the experience since its launch in 2022 will see new masterpieces reimagined; bringing together art, music and animation with five new artworks from artists including Hokusai and Van Gogh, alongside seven existing masterpieces which have been reimagined.

Embedded in popular culture and known the world over, the small but iconic wood block print, The Great Wave by Japanese artist Hokusai, has been combined with two of his other celebrated works to create a towering three-dimensional scene of Mount Fiji and its surrounding area. Music plays a key role in bringing Hokusai’s art to life, as a traditional composition representing peaceful daily life is suddenly interrupted by Japanese war drums, coming to a crescendo as the wave builds.

Inspired by Japanese prints, Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom offers a serene moment of reflection as petals gently drift around the gallery and an emotive soundscape soothes visitors. Painted by Van Gogh at one of the happiest times in his life, the arrival of his beloved nephew, almond blossoms symbolise new life, blooming in early spring.

Visitors will step back in time as they stand on the steps of the Thames in an interpretation of Grimshaw’s enigmatic Reflections on the Thames, Westminster fused with other pieces painted during the same period.

A new Canaletto, featuring some of his best-known works from his prized Canal Series, is the show stopper.

Tickets are cheaper if booked in advance from their website.

Alongside the new artworks there is a programme of activity this summer including Lates for over 18s, Multi-Sensory Tots classes for parents and toddlers from September, Chilled Sessions created for those that might feel more at ease in less busy public spaces and emerging artists’ residencies.