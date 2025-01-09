Four free Winter Lights festivals to enjoy across London

This winter, four free outdoor light displays will be held across London, as the idea of luring people out of their warm homes on winter evenings is becoming increasingly popular.

The Southbank and Canary Wharf have had winter lights festivals for many years. Then Battersea Power Station joined in a few years ago, and this year, so will Westfield shopping centre in Shepherds Bush.

Three are put on by shopping centres, trying to lure you into spending any left-over cash you might have after Christmas, and the Southbank is doubtless trying to do the same with their food outlets.

All of them are also fortunately right next to tube stations.

Battersea Power Station

23rd January to 23rd February 2025

Daily until 11pm

Eight large light installations will be dotted around the exterior of the power station, with four of them new for this year.

Canary Wharf

21st January to 1st February 2025

Daily from 5pm to 10pm

This is the big one, filling many areas of the wide Canary Wharf estate with light displays. So large is it that you are recomended to grab a paper map to guide you, which are handed out by staff usually based close to the transport links. You can download a map on your phone, but that’s a real pain to use.

There will be 12 temporary art installations along with 7 permanent artworks lit up each evening.

Southbank Centre

9th January to 2nd February 2025

Daily when it’s dark

Eleven artworks will be dotted around the Southbank Centre estate, mainly around the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Hayward Gallery. Some will be decorative lighting of the building, which might be difficult to realise isn’t the building’s usual appearance at night, but the rest are much more obviously works of illuminated art.

Westfield Shepherds Bush

23rd January to 2nd March 2025

Daily to midnight

This year’s new entry will have eight installations, including some showcased in the UK for the very first time.

One of the confirmed installations will be the much-loved “bubbles” which last appeared in the City a couple of years ago and is very child (and adult selfie) friendly.

