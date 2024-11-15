Foreign embassy congestion charge debt to TfL now exceeds £150 million
The latest list of outstanding congestion charge payments owed by overseas embassies based in London has reached £152 million as of September 2024, up from £143 million a year ago.
Although the congestion charge is applied to road vehicles entering the congestion zone, many embassies argue that it’s not a charge but a tax, and embassies are exempt from paying domestic taxes under the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Transport for London (TfL) disagrees and maintains a list of outstanding debts due on its website, which is updated every six months.
Part of the difficulty for TfL is that they can’t sue a diplomatic mission to recover the outstanding fees. Only the central government can trigger proceedings against international embassies, so TfL depends on the government to act on its behalf. According to a written statement from the Mayor of London, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials write to diplomatic missions and international organisations with large Congestion Charge debts annually to encourage payment.
Of course, the embassies have been ignoring the letters since the congestion charge was introduced in February 2003. Until it’s resolved, TfL will publish updates every six months, and the debt figure will keep rising.
|Embassy
|Sept 2024
|Sept 2023
|U.S. Embassy
|£15,160,275
|£14,644,755
|Embassy of Japan
|£10,422,558
|£10,064,538
|Embassy of the People’s Republic of China
|£9,303,180
|£7,935,270
|Office of the High Commissioner for India
|£9,141,875
|£8,549,945
|High Commission for the Federal Republic of Nigeria
|£8,812,745
|£8,390,465
|Embassy of the Russian Federation
|£6,061,815
|£5,996,025
|Embassy of the Republic of Poland
|£5,630,650
|£5,267,500
|High Commission of the Republic of Ghana
|£5,311,245
|£4,995,255
|Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
|£5,038,765
|£4,651,405
|Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany
|£4,714,830
|£4,630,140
|Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan
|£4,077,860
|£3,941,420
|Kenya High Commission
|£3,459,030
|£3,256,980
|High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
|£3,423,720
|£3,119,430
|Embassy of the Republic of Korea
|£2,810,740
|£2,626,870
|Embassy of the Republic of Cuba
|£2,756,400
|£2,465,700
|Embassy of France
|£2,617,800
|£2,543,100
|People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
|£2,428,290
|£2,182,320
|High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania
|£2,394,920
|£2,285,660
|Embassy of Spain
|£2,277,960
|£2,189,670
|High Commission of the Republic of South Africa
|£2,065,460
|£1,975,280
|Sierra Leone High Commission
|£2,033,835
|£1,915,575
|Embassy of Romania
|£1,925,050
|£1,865,920
|Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye
|£1,837,390
|£1,577,560
|Embassy of Greece
|£1,739,312
|£1,660,860
|Embassy of Ukraine
|£1,729,090
|£1,671,220
|High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus
|£1,536,330
|£1,424,640
|Embassy of Hungary
|£1,444,620
|£1,374,510
|High Commission for the Republic of Zambia
|£1,194,200
|£1,146,050
|Embassy of the Republic of Yemen
|£1,103,700
|£1,055,730
|Botswana High Commission
|£1,066,890
|£954,930
|Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria
|£967,700
|£920,090
|Uganda High Commission
|£920,720
|£812,810
|High Commission for the Republic of Mozambique
|£898,290
|£864,360
|High Commission of the Republic of Malawi
|£891,755
|£838,025
|Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe
|£865,895
|£800,015
|Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
|£858,370
|£822,820
|Embassy of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire
|£840,810
|£784,740
|Kingdom of Eswatini High Commission
|£815,770
|£759,840
|High Commission of the Republic of Namibia
|£796,480
|£726,550
|High Commission of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
|£787,920
|£653,730
|High Commission for the Republic of Cameroon
|£775,680
|Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco
|£764,290
|£651,790
|Malta High Commission
|£755,405
|£716,525
|Embassy of the Republic of Belarus
|£737,785
|£733,285
|Embassy of Belgium
|£715,830
|£667,230
|Mauritius High Commission
|£710,855
|£672,155
|Embassy of Slovakia
|£704,700
|£691,720
|Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania
|£680,295
|£650,685
|Embassy of Austria
|£655,540
|£626,650
|Embassy of the Republic of Liberia
|£642,630
|£627,150
|Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
|£624,830
|£606,650
|High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho
|£569,020
|£532,840
|Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea
|£566,690
|£557,690
|Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam
|£546,540
|£518,550
|Embassy of the Republic of Iraq
|£527,310
|£473,760
|Embassy of the Republic of Guinea
|£524,740
|£501,250
|Jamaican High Commission
|£500,920
|£473,020
|Embassy of Tunisia
|£493,840
|£294,820
|Embassy of the Czech Republic
|£489,730
|£480,910
|Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan
|£460,920
|£417,990
|Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
|£444,420
|£485,940
|Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia
|£438,723
|£384,830
|Royal Danish Embassy
|£419,675
|£404,015
|Embassy of the Republic of Latvia
|£369,770
|£346,190
|High Commission for Antigua and Barbuda
|£356,595
|£346,155
|Embassy of Portugal
|£350,620
|£325,510
|Embassy of Luxembourg
|£343,055
|£321,095
|Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
|£296,870
|£243,590
|Belize High Commission
|£282,030
|£280,860
|Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
|£276,320
|£276,320
|High Commission of the Republic of Maldives
|£252,260
|£204,470
|Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt
|£243,820
|£243,820
|Embassy of Estonia
|£236,060
|£219,050
|Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia
|£222,080
|£211,210
|Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines
|£208,390
|£157,360
|High Commission for Guyana
|£203,680
|£187,030
|Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
|£200,780
|£144,350
|Embassy of the State of Eritrea
|£194,980
|£185,350
|The High Commission of the Republic of Seychelles
|£169,935
|£169,935
|Embassy of the Dominican Republic
|£169,180
|£164,650
|Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic
|£147,957
|£120,680
|High Commission for Saint Lucia
|£141,680
|£127,550
|Embassy of El Salvador
|£132,865
|£129,805
|Embassy of the Republic of Senegal
|£132,555
|£95,025
|Embassy of the Republic of Albania
|£127,630
|£124,480
|Embassy of the Republic of Moldova
|£124,570
|£114,310
|The Gambia High Commission
|£116,980
|£97,900
|Embassy of Bosnia & Herzegovina
|£101,380
|£99,760
|Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran
|£91,400
|£79,700
|High Commission for Grenada
|£80,210
|£80,030
|Embassy of the Republic of Armenia
|£77,650
|Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman
|£76,740
|£73,770
|Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan
|£69,730
|£43,580
|Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo
|£61,100
|£61,100
|Embassy of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|£61,050
|£48,260
|Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo
|£58,260
|High Commission of the Gabonese Republic
|£57,810
|£48,540
|Embassy of the State of Qatar
|£48,260
|£48,360
|Embassy of Georgia
|£37,560
|£34,680
|Embassy of Guatemala
|£32,280
|£32,280
|Embassy of Libya
|£30,810
|£29,950
|High Commission for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
|£30,670
|£30,810
|Embassy of Nicaragua
|£23,450
|£16,880
|Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan
|£21,630
|£12,900
|Royal Thai Embassy
|£18,430
|£18,430
|Embassy of Honduras
|£18,110
|£18,110
|Embassy of Iceland
|£17,970
|Embassy of Italy
|£17,740
|£17,770
|Embassy of the Republic of Benin
|£17,730
|£17,740
|Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
|£17,680
|£17,730
|Embassy of the Republic of Madagascar
|£17,200
|£17,200
|Embassy of the Republic of Burundi
|£15,920
|£14,660
|Embassy of Peru
|£13,760
|Embassy of Brazil
|£11,670
|£11,750
|Embassy of the Republic of Angola
|£10,090
|£10,090
|Embassy of the Republic of Haiti
|£8,760
|£1,600
|Malaysian High Commission
|£8,750
|£5,870
|Embassy of the State of Kuwait
|£5,810
|£5,810
|High Commission of the Republic of Fiji
|£4,800
|£4,620
|Barbados High Commission
|£4,490
|£3,770
|Apostolic Nunciature
|£4,080
|The Principality of Andorra
|£4,040
|£4,040
|Embassy of Mongolia
|£4,000
|£4,000
|Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
|£3,900
|£3,900
|Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic
|£3,160
|£3,160
|Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|£3,030
|£3,080
|Royal Embassy of Cambodia
|£2,820
|£2,780
|Embassy of Mexico
|£2,520
|£2,160
|Papua New Guinea High Commission
|£2,400
|£2,400
|Embassy of the Republic of Serbia
|£2,390
|£2,030
|Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia
|£2,090
|£5,690
|Rwanda High Commission
|£1,930
|£1,930
|Embassy of the Republic of Paraguay
|£1,850
|£320
|Embassy of Chile
|£1,630
|£2,940
|Embassy of the Argentine Republic
|£1,520
|£1,530
|High Commission for Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
|£1,460
|£1,520
|High Commission of Canada
|£1,250
|£2,690
|Embassy of the Central African Republic
|£970
|£970
|High Commission of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago
|£960
|£960
|Tonga High Commission
|£780
|£610
|Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain
|£720
|£720
|High Commission of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas
|£700
|£160
|Embassy of the Republic of Croatia
|£610
|£610
|High Commission of Brunei Darussalam
|£520
|£520
|High Commission for Saint Christopher & Nevis
|£520
|£600
|Australian High Commission
|£440
|£760
|Embassy of Israel
|£370
|£370
|Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
|£360
|Colombian Embassy
|£180
|£1,560
|Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
|£180
|Royal Norwegian Embassy
|£160
|£160
|Embassy of the Republic of Togo
|£160
|£40
|Embassy of Turkmenistan
|£130
|£130
|Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia
|£130
|Grand Total
|£152,436,135
|£143,260,223
You can kiss goodbye to that
As for the embassies, that don’t pay the charge , shut them and throw the staff out of the country.
The Congestion Charge is in fact a tax and has failed in terms of discouraging people from driving into Central London yet Transport for London had chosen to keep it. These embassies were there well before the congestion charge was introduced so technically are exempt from paying it so they refused to pay and rightfully too. These embassies cannot be kicked out as they would retaliate by doing the same to the overseas British Embassies.It is perfectly feasible that the UK also chooses not to pay certain taxes in other countries too.
That appears to be most of them then, even our ex-EU partners.
What happens with things like the Dartford Toll, do they pay that or just drive straight through, or do embassy vehicles never stray outside central London?
My country Australia only owes £440, less than last year so I guess it is being paid, just a bit slowly. Honestly though, it does seem like a tax as driving to and from embassies, if they are within the zone, is not really a matter of choice.
Are there equivalent charges in other capital cities? If so anyone know what the embassies do there?
I know that there’s some kind of international thing that diplomats don’t pay traffic offenses.
But I don’t know *why* there is, and I don’t understand *why* our government doesn’t withdraw from that agreement.
Perhaps our diplomats abroad are equally contemptuous of the law?
And if that was the every day Joe he’d be in court in 2 weeks time. ?
Embassy of Switzerland: £0.