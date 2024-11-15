Foreign embassy congestion charge debt to TfL now exceeds £150 million

Published on 15th November 2024 by ianVisits in Transport News

The latest list of outstanding congestion charge payments owed by overseas embassies based in London has reached £152 million as of September 2024, up from £143 million a year ago.

Congestion charge sign at Fairchild Place, Shoreditch

Although the congestion charge is applied to road vehicles entering the congestion zone, many embassies argue that it’s not a charge but a tax, and embassies are exempt from paying domestic taxes under the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Transport for London (TfL) disagrees and maintains a list of outstanding debts due on its website, which is updated every six months.

Part of the difficulty for TfL is that they can’t sue a diplomatic mission to recover the outstanding fees. Only the central government can trigger proceedings against international embassies, so TfL depends on the government to act on its behalf. According to a written statement from the Mayor of London, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials write to diplomatic missions and international organisations with large Congestion Charge debts annually to encourage payment.

Of course, the embassies have been ignoring the letters since the congestion charge was introduced in February 2003. Until it’s resolved, TfL will publish updates every six months, and the debt figure will keep rising.

 

Embassy Sept 2024 Sept 2023
U.S. Embassy £15,160,275 £14,644,755
Embassy of Japan £10,422,558 £10,064,538
Embassy of the People’s Republic of China £9,303,180 £7,935,270
Office of the High Commissioner for India £9,141,875 £8,549,945
High Commission for the Federal Republic of Nigeria £8,812,745 £8,390,465
Embassy of the Russian Federation £6,061,815 £5,996,025
Embassy of the Republic of Poland £5,630,650 £5,267,500
High Commission of the Republic of Ghana £5,311,245 £4,995,255
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan £5,038,765 £4,651,405
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany £4,714,830 £4,630,140
Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan £4,077,860 £3,941,420
Kenya High Commission £3,459,030 £3,256,980
High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan £3,423,720 £3,119,430
Embassy of the Republic of Korea £2,810,740 £2,626,870
Embassy of the Republic of Cuba £2,756,400 £2,465,700
Embassy of France £2,617,800 £2,543,100
People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria £2,428,290 £2,182,320
High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania £2,394,920 £2,285,660
Embassy of Spain £2,277,960 £2,189,670
High Commission of the Republic of South Africa £2,065,460 £1,975,280
Sierra Leone High Commission £2,033,835 £1,915,575
Embassy of Romania £1,925,050 £1,865,920
Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye £1,837,390 £1,577,560
Embassy of Greece £1,739,312 £1,660,860
Embassy of Ukraine £1,729,090 £1,671,220
High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus £1,536,330 £1,424,640
Embassy of Hungary £1,444,620 £1,374,510
High Commission for the Republic of Zambia £1,194,200 £1,146,050
Embassy of the Republic of Yemen £1,103,700 £1,055,730
Botswana High Commission £1,066,890 £954,930
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria £967,700 £920,090
Uganda High Commission £920,720 £812,810
High Commission for the Republic of Mozambique £898,290 £864,360
High Commission of the Republic of Malawi £891,755 £838,025
Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe £865,895 £800,015
Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia £858,370 £822,820
Embassy of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire £840,810 £784,740
Kingdom of Eswatini High Commission £815,770 £759,840
High Commission of the Republic of Namibia £796,480 £726,550
High Commission of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka £787,920 £653,730
High Commission for the Republic of Cameroon £775,680
Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco £764,290 £651,790
Malta High Commission £755,405 £716,525
Embassy of the Republic of Belarus £737,785 £733,285
Embassy of Belgium £715,830 £667,230
Mauritius High Commission £710,855 £672,155
Embassy of Slovakia £704,700 £691,720
Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania £680,295 £650,685
Embassy of Austria £655,540 £626,650
Embassy of the Republic of Liberia £642,630 £627,150
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan £624,830 £606,650
High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho £569,020 £532,840
Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea £566,690 £557,690
Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam £546,540 £518,550
Embassy of the Republic of Iraq £527,310 £473,760
Embassy of the Republic of Guinea £524,740 £501,250
Jamaican High Commission £500,920 £473,020
Embassy of Tunisia £493,840 £294,820
Embassy of the Czech Republic £489,730 £480,910
Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan £460,920 £417,990
Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo £444,420 £485,940
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia £438,723 £384,830
Royal Danish Embassy £419,675 £404,015
Embassy of the Republic of Latvia £369,770 £346,190
High Commission for Antigua and Barbuda £356,595 £346,155
Embassy of Portugal £350,620 £325,510
Embassy of Luxembourg £343,055 £321,095
Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan £296,870 £243,590
Belize High Commission £282,030 £280,860
Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea £276,320 £276,320
High Commission of the Republic of Maldives £252,260 £204,470
Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt £243,820 £243,820
Embassy of Estonia £236,060 £219,050
Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia £222,080 £211,210
Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines £208,390 £157,360
High Commission for Guyana £203,680 £187,030
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania £200,780 £144,350
Embassy of the State of Eritrea £194,980 £185,350
The High Commission of the Republic of Seychelles £169,935 £169,935
Embassy of the Dominican Republic £169,180 £164,650
Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic £147,957 £120,680
High Commission for Saint Lucia £141,680 £127,550
Embassy of El Salvador £132,865 £129,805
Embassy of the Republic of Senegal £132,555 £95,025
Embassy of the Republic of Albania £127,630 £124,480
Embassy of the Republic of Moldova £124,570 £114,310
The Gambia High Commission £116,980 £97,900
Embassy of Bosnia & Herzegovina £101,380 £99,760
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran £91,400 £79,700
High Commission for Grenada £80,210 £80,030
Embassy of the Republic of Armenia £77,650
Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman £76,740 £73,770
Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan £69,730 £43,580
Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo £61,100 £61,100
Embassy of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic £61,050 £48,260
Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo £58,260
High Commission of the Gabonese Republic £57,810 £48,540
Embassy of the State of Qatar £48,260 £48,360
Embassy of Georgia £37,560 £34,680
Embassy of Guatemala £32,280 £32,280
Embassy of Libya £30,810 £29,950
High Commission for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh £30,670 £30,810
Embassy of Nicaragua £23,450 £16,880
Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan £21,630 £12,900
Royal Thai Embassy £18,430 £18,430
Embassy of Honduras £18,110 £18,110
Embassy of Iceland £17,970
Embassy of Italy £17,740 £17,770
Embassy of the Republic of Benin £17,730 £17,740
Embassy of the United Arab Emirates £17,680 £17,730
Embassy of the Republic of Madagascar £17,200 £17,200
Embassy of the Republic of Burundi £15,920 £14,660
Embassy of Peru £13,760
Embassy of Brazil £11,670 £11,750
Embassy of the Republic of Angola £10,090 £10,090
Embassy of the Republic of Haiti £8,760 £1,600
Malaysian High Commission £8,750 £5,870
Embassy of the State of Kuwait £5,810 £5,810
High Commission of the Republic of Fiji £4,800 £4,620
Barbados High Commission £4,490 £3,770
Apostolic Nunciature £4,080
The Principality of Andorra £4,040 £4,040
Embassy of Mongolia £4,000 £4,000
Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar £3,900 £3,900
Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic £3,160 £3,160
Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan £3,030 £3,080
Royal Embassy of Cambodia £2,820 £2,780
Embassy of Mexico £2,520 £2,160
Papua New Guinea High Commission £2,400 £2,400
Embassy of the Republic of Serbia £2,390 £2,030
Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia £2,090 £5,690
Rwanda High Commission £1,930 £1,930
Embassy of the Republic of Paraguay £1,850 £320
Embassy of Chile £1,630 £2,940
Embassy of the Argentine Republic £1,520 £1,530
High Commission for Saint Vincent & the Grenadines £1,460 £1,520
High Commission of Canada £1,250 £2,690
Embassy of the Central African Republic £970 £970
High Commission of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago £960 £960
Tonga High Commission £780 £610
Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain £720 £720
High Commission of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas £700 £160
Embassy of the Republic of Croatia £610 £610
High Commission of Brunei Darussalam £520 £520
High Commission for Saint Christopher & Nevis £520 £600
Australian High Commission £440 £760
Embassy of Israel £370 £370
Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela £360
Colombian Embassy £180 £1,560
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands £180
Royal Norwegian Embassy £160 £160
Embassy of the Republic of Togo £160 £40
Embassy of Turkmenistan £130 £130
Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia £130
Grand Total £152,436,135 £143,260,223
Tagged with Transport for London (TfL)

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

9 Comments on “Foreign embassy congestion charge debt to TfL now exceeds £150 million

    • The Congestion Charge is in fact a tax and has failed in terms of discouraging people from driving into Central London yet Transport for London had chosen to keep it. These embassies were there well before the congestion charge was introduced so technically are exempt from paying it so they refused to pay and rightfully too. These embassies cannot be kicked out as they would retaliate by doing the same to the overseas British Embassies.It is perfectly feasible that the UK also chooses not to pay certain taxes in other countries too.

  3. That appears to be most of them then, even our ex-EU partners.
    What happens with things like the Dartford Toll, do they pay that or just drive straight through, or do embassy vehicles never stray outside central London?

    Reply

  4. My country Australia only owes £440, less than last year so I guess it is being paid, just a bit slowly. Honestly though, it does seem like a tax as driving to and from embassies, if they are within the zone, is not really a matter of choice.

    Reply

  6. I know that there’s some kind of international thing that diplomats don’t pay traffic offenses.
    But I don’t know *why* there is, and I don’t understand *why* our government doesn’t withdraw from that agreement.
    Perhaps our diplomats abroad are equally contemptuous of the law?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*