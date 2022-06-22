For the next couple of weeks, until Sunday 3rd July, a load of restaurants and cafes around Carnaby Street are offering dishes for £5. To support the foodie event, they have installed 1,500 al-fresco seats for dining along Carnaby Street.

The following venues are participating in the food for a fiver deal.

Island Poké

Grab a Poké Bao for £5.

Jinjuu

£5 Korean fried chicken pieces drizzled with their signature sauce.

£7 Korean fried chicken burger.

Kolamba

£5 dish of 2 Mutton Rolls. Available for dine in at lunch and dinner.

Korean Dinner Party

£5 soft serve/Korean Mess ice cream special. Available for takeaway only.

Kua ‘Aina

£5 classic burger or cheeseburger. Mention code ‘streeteat’ to claim this offer. Available for dine in and takeaway.

Happy Hour – £5 on all cocktails. Available Monday – Friday from 2pm – 6pm.

Le Bab

£5 Sabich bab (vegan).

£5 Happy Hour cocktails. Available Sunday – Friday from 12pm – 6pm.

2 & 3 course set-dining menu, available as pre-order only.

Marsha

£5 Buttermilk gochujang wings with kimchi slaw.

£5 Bang Bang cauliflower with gochujang sauce.

Nightjar

£5 Carnaby Spritz.

Available Weds – Sat evening from 6pm-8:30pm between 20th June – 3rd July. Say Carnaby Spritz in venue or on booking to order.

The Good Egg

£5 Spring Falafel Pita.