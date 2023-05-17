The legendary Flying Scotsman locomotive is 100 years old, and as part of the centenary celebrations, it will be visiting several London stations in June.

To be on the train, most of the tickets are sold out, but it’s free to watch the train from a sensible location.

Sadly, the word “sensible” is one lacking amongst some of the more determined train-spotting fraternity, so the exact times the train will leave the London stations and return are now not confirmed until a day or two prior to departure.

You probably won’t have much luck getting photos at the London stations themselves, as they’ll be either packed full of people wanting a photo, or sealed off for the people who have already paid a handsome fee to travel in the carriages.

I would recommend plotting the journey and finding a sensible location, such as a quiet station along the route, or a nearby footbridge or road where you can safely watch the train roar past.

Based on other steam train tours, I would expect the morning departures to be very early in the morning, so you might find it more convenient to watch out for the evening return trips.

A photography tip – try to face north so that the sun is behind you.

Wherever you choose to watch, please do so safely, so that people can continue to enjoy seeing steam trains plying the railways.

London Paddington

Wednesday 7th June

The Cardiff Express will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Paddington station to Cardiff, via Slough and Reading, and will return in the evening.

London Euston

Saturday 10th June

The Cheshireman will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Euston station to Chester, via Watford Junction and Milton Keynes, and will return in the evening.

London Victoria

Saturday 17th June

The Portsmouth Flyer will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Victoria station to Portsmouth, via Staines and Woking, and will return in the evening.

London Paddington

Wednesday 21st June

The Salisbury Express will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Paddington station to Cardiff, via Slough and Reading, and will return in the evening.

London Kings Cross

Saturday 24th June

The Great Yarmouth Flyer will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Kings Cross station to Great Yarmouth, via Hertford North and Stevenage, and will return in the evening.

London Kings Cross

Friday 30th June

The Flying Scotsman Centenary Weekender will leave Kings Cross station in the morning for a weekend away on its last visit to London this year.

And finally:

Not in London, but close, the Flying Scotsman will be spending a week at the Bluebell Heritage railway line in Sussex, and tickets can be booked from here.

Unlike the tours above, the Flying Scotsman will also be on static display when not in use at the Bluebell Railway.