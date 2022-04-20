Just over a year after it was forced to close, possibly forever, the Florence Nightingale Museum has announced that it’s able to reopen next month.

The museum was forced to close during the lockdown, but as a paid entry museum, after the lockdown ended, visitor numbers were far too low to keep the museum open regularly. Some monthly weekend openings took place, but the museum’s future has been in doubt for the past year.

They’ve now announced though that they have raised enough money and are confident enough about increasing visitor numbers to be able to reopen on a regular basis from next month.

As the Museum re-opens, so does the Nightingale in 200 Objects, People & Places exhibition, presenting 200 items, stories and places that reveal the character of a true pioneer of nursing and hospital standards. This exhibition was opened in March 2020 and was to mark Florence Nightingale’s 200th anniversary, but was forced to close just a few days later due to the pandemic.

There will also be new displays, revealing Florence Nightingale’s legacy in statistics, and a very topical Crimean War display, featuring a rarely-seen model of Florence’s Russian war carriage.

The museum, which is just around the corner from Waterloo station, will reopen on Thursday 12th May 2022, the 202nd anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. It’ll be open Wednesday to Sunday 10am-5pm.

Entry is: Adult £10 | Students £6 | Children £5

It’s also bookable for group and school visits on Monday and Tuesday.

David Green, Director of the Florence Nightingale Museum, said, “After the experiences of the past two years, the value of nurses has never been clearer. Now, after concerted fundraising and as tourists begin to return to the country and visitors head for museums, we are so pleased to be returning to tell the story of Florence Nightingale and the people following in her footsteps today. At the time of the forced closure, we were at our busiest, in the early stages of bicentenary celebrations. The closure stopped us in our tracks and was immensely costly, and the extended lockdown put the Museum at risk. We are now on a surer footing and absolutely delighted to open our doors again, hopefully for good this time.”

The Museum received support from London Museum Development Team and Arts Council England for the new Crimean War display and from Phastar for sponsorship of the Statistics display.