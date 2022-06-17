Published by London Theatre No Comments ↓

An explosive exploration of the world of fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier comes to Camden’s Roundhouse Theatre for a limited run this summer. Fashion Freak Show tells the tale of one of the world’s most innovative designers– Jean Paul Gaultier with an all-singing, all-dancing performance, and absolutely filled to the brim with incredible costumes.

This electric experience is part revue part fashion show and all Gaultier.

See not only his incredible catwalk shows and iconic creations but his life in terms of family, friendship, love rebellion and broken taboos all set to an explosive playlist of hits from disco to funk from pop to rock and New Wave to punk: the music that shaped and inspired the designer over the course of his career.

Although restricted tickets start from £18, there’s an offer this weekend where the good seats that usually cost £59 are on offer for just £25.

The flash sale ends on Monday 20th June for Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday evening performances between 15th July and 14th August 2022.

For details, go here.

