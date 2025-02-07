Flash discount sale on tickets for The Mousetrap

Famously the world’s longest consistently running play, Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap has now been running for over 70 years, and is one of those plays that everyone is presumed to see once in their lives.

The murder-mystery storyline is set in “the present”, presumably England as it was around the time when the play came out in 1952, including the postwar continuation of World War II rationing.

The play is based on a short story but Christie asked that the story not be published as long as it ran as a play in the West End of London, and it still hasn’t been published within the UK (although you can buy it overseas if desperate). Its long-running popularity is partly thanks to the fact that once you attend, you’re not supposed to tell anyone whodunit, keeping the secret safe for the next generation of theatregoers.

So, if you haven’t seen it, there’s a flash sale on tickets at the moment.

Seats start from £31, depending on the date you choose. There are also savings on seats closer to the stage, with £78 seats discounted to £50.

The offer is for Monday to Friday performances until 7th March if booked by 11th February from here.