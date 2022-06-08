Heritage Open Days is happening again, the chance to visit normally closed buildings across the UK, and some venues are already taking bookings. My tip with Heritage Open Days is to find a building you’re particularly keen to visit, and then look to see what else is in the area – lots of churches usually — and make a day trip of it. The search function is here.

Most of the venues are turn up on the day, but some want to control visitor numbers.

More venues will be added over the next few months, but below is your early warning of the first venues to be listed that need booking.

The Gothic Temple

Gothic Temple, Stowe Landscape Gardens, Stowe, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire, MK18 5DF

A rare chance to see inside the Gothic Temple, a splendid folly built in 1741 by architect James Gibbs. It was one of Lord Cobham’s last additions to his famous landscape at Stowe and dedicated by him ‘To the Liberties of our Ancestors.’

Booking details

Wilmington Priory

Wilmington, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN26 5SW

Wilmington Priory dates back to 1215, but alterations have taken place in almost every century since and the result is a complex puzzle of structures. It was once the priory of a Benedictine Abbey and is just below the Long Man of Wilmington.

Booking details

Former RAF Institute of Aviation Medicine man carrying centrifuge – Farnborough

1 Centrifuge Way, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6GF

The Farnborough Centrifuge played a key role in aviation medicine research during its 64 year life (1955 – 2019). This is an opportunity to see this unique and impressive example of 1950’s British engineering (Grade II listed).

Booking details

St Edward’s Presbytery

St. Edwards Presbytery, St. Augustines Road, Ramsgate, Kent, CT11 9NY

A rare chance to see inside St Edward’s Presbytery, built by A. W. Pugin, designer of the Palace of Westminster, in 1850 as part of this great architect’s original conception for this exceptional Gothic Revival site on Ramsgate’s West Cliff.

Booking details

Semaphore Tower

Semaphore Tower, Hatchford Park, Pointers Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 1PH

Semaphore Tower is a unique remnant from the Napoleonic era, the Grade II* listed brick structure is the only surviving semaphore tower in Britain, join us to learn more about its restoration.

Booking details

The Banqueting House

Gibside, Burnopfield, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear, NE16 6AA

Nestling in the forest, The Banqueting House stands in a grassy clearing looking down towards an octagonal pool and the Derwent Valley, in the highest part of Gibside Park, near the Column of British Liberty and Gibside chapel.

Booking details