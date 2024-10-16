First photos of London’s new Shakespeare museum

The first photos have been released of a new museum opening next year based around the archaeological remains of Shakespeare’s Curtain Playhouse, where the plays Romeo & Juliet and Henry V are believed to have been first staged.

The Curtain Playhouse is first recorded as having opened its doors in 1577 and was a cultural and social centre for London during Shakespeare’s life. The theatre was the main venue for Shakespeare’s plays before The Globe opened at the end of the 16th century and historians believe Romeo & Juliet and Henry V were originally staged there.

The Playhouse was also one of the earliest purpose-built theatres in London and is referenced as Shakespeare’s original “wooden O” in the famous prologue to Henry V, which was first performed at the Curtain: “Can this Cock-Pit hold within this Wooden O, the very Caskes that did affright the Ayre at Agincourt?”

The theatre is thought to have continued staging plays until 1624.

Long buried under later buildings, the remains of the theatre were discovered in 2011 by archaeologists from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) during site clearance for a new housing development. The housing plans were changed to include a museum to preserve and exhibit the archaeological remains.

Those initial excavations only revealed a very small section of the Tudor building, which they initially anticipated would be oval-shaped, like the Globe. However, an open-area excavation, which took place in spring 2016, allowed archaeologists to expose all of the surviving remains. The theatre was revealed to be a rectangular building with a long, narrow stage, the earliest known example in London.

That later discovery also meant the museum’s plans had to be changed again to accommodate the unexpected shape of the theatre remains.

The property development was designed by Perkins&Will and developed by Cain International with joint venture partners McCourt, Galliard Homes, Vanke, and Investec

To both conserve and showcase the archaeology, Perkins&Will overcame numerous technical challenges, delivering an expansive museum building below ground level, that will allow visitors to walk over a floating glass viewing platform above the archaeological remains at the height of the original stage.

Above ground, the museum’s tiered seating incorporated into the structure provides an outdoor amphitheatre for the adjacent public plaza – in effect a stage above ground and one underground.

The stainless-steel façade provides a visual reference to a stage curtain with ripples. A bird-shaped cut out on the north façade allows the public to gaze down into the museum and archaeology. The cut-out references a ceramic bird whistle found during the excavation, which is thought to have been used for sound effects during the performance of the plays at the theatre, possibly for Romeo & Juliet. As a nod to the significance of this find, a quote from Romeo & Juliet referencing a bird is beautifully etched onto the museum entrance wall, using original fonts scanned from Shakespeare’s First Folio.

With the completion of the building, the creative studio Bompas & Parr will deliver the museum experience in collaboration with Cain International, MOLA and Historic England.

When it opens next year, the Museum, located three metres underground, will immerse visitors in a fantastical retelling of a day in the life of William Shakespeare in 1598.

Standing above the remains of the stage, visitors will be surrounded by a projected reconstruction of the Playhouse, presenting a unique opportunity to stand in the heart of the theatre experience, whilst AI technology will place guests in animated performances and scheduled workshops will bring audience creativity to life.

A visit will culminate in the opportunity to walk onto the stage atop the archaeology.

The Museum of Shakespeare will open in 2025.

You can sign up for news about the opening date here.