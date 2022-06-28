A large housing development next to West Ham station has installed the first of several footbridges that will span the railway linking the development with the surrounding area.

The two footbridges are in addition to a planned new entrance for the station which will link the housing development directly to the Jubilee line platforms, and indirectly to the C2C mainline railway and District/H&C lines on the London Underground. The housing development, called TwelveTrees Park, sits on the former Parcel Force Depot and is now a derelict wasteland, which has been earmarked for a large-scale redevelopment.

The development site is currently isolated from the rest of the local area by railways to the north and east, the river Lee to the west, and light industrial to the south. A cluster of sealed-off gas holders to the west will eventually be opened up as another housing redevelopment.

However, to connect this housing development to the local area, two pedestrian footbridges will span the Jubilee/DLR railway and the first of these has just been installed, next to the railway station entrance.

This, the northern footbridge will take people between the housing development and the existing entrance to the station via stairs and a lift, and is likely to be of most use to people using the C2C or District/H&C lines on the Underground as they are closest to the station entrance.

As can be seen, a very long single-span bridge has been installed, and it had to be single-span to leap over four wide railway tracks as well as the busy road. It’ll join up next to the West Ham station wall and then have stairs down to the main road. The ground floor station entrance is just around the corner from where the stairs will land at ground level.

There will be another southern footbridge added later.

In addition, the property developer will be building a new station entrance linking the housing development directly to the Jubilee line platforms about halfway between the two footbridges.

Although the primary beneficiaries will be the residents of the housing development, people living to the south of the station who currently have a fairly long walk from the Jubilee line to the station exit will likely find the new exit and southern footbridge significantly quicker as a route.