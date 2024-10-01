Father Christmas is coming to the Natural History Museum

Father Christmas misses the department stores he used to inhabit during December, so he has decided to move to the Natural History Museum instead.

He’ll be at the museum from Sunday 1 December to Sunday 15 December.

Arriving at a fairy-lit wonderland filled with snowy Christmas trees, children can settle down on big cushions to hear the story of The Night Before Christmas straight from Father Christmas himself. In the 45-minute experience visitors will hear how Father Christmas gets ready for Christmas with the help of his trusty elves and reindeers, before receiving a festive gift and a chance to take a photo with Father Christmas.

Tickets are £17 per child, adults go free – and tickets are available from here.

Father Christmas will also be holding a SEN friendly session at 10.15am every day during the event, a more relaxed session at a slower pace and with sensory kits available.

From department stores into museums?

Classically, it was the Department Stores that popularised the idea of the Santa’s Grotto — the first was in Stratford’s J R Roberts — and they peaked in the 1950s-80s, when there could be very lengthy queues in the top stores to see Santa.

However, the ongoing demise of the town centre department store could open up a new business opportunity for museums to tap into.

You can expect a lot of museums and galleries will be watching the Natural History Museum very closely this winter to see how their grotto performs.