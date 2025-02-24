Faster car parking for Southeastern customers after ANPR is introduced

Published on 24th February 2025 by ianVisits in Transport News

Southeastern is making changes to how its station car parks operate to eliminate the need for passengers to walk back to their cars to display a parking permit.

Woolwich Arsenal station car park

Until now, customers who chose to pay for their parking at the ticket office or vending machine needed to return to their vehicle before boarding the train to display their parking ticket.

Using Automatic Number Plate Recognition, if the ticket is bought from the vending machine, the car park ticket can be automatically assigned to the car, and the passenger no longer needs to return to the car to display their ticket. However, the service is not available at the ticket office, only via ticket vending machines, or by phone call or using a smartphone QR code.

Customers who are already paying via APCOA or over the phone can continue to do so and will not notice any changes to their payment.

The new ANPR system is being delivered in phases starting with changes from Monday 24th February and will be fully operational at the 42 selected stations by the end of March 2025.

The introduction of ANPR at Southeastern car parks was paused last year so most ticket vending machines could be upgraded to allow customers to pay for their parking with cash. A few stations cannot accept cash for parking payments and are listed on the Southeastern website along with alternative payment options.

Stations not listed below will not be using ANPR but in order to provide a standard and consistent approach across the network, the same changes to payment options will apply and enforcement at these car parks will continue to be provided by patrols, as it is today.

Stations included in roll out:

  • Ashford International
  • Barming
  • Battle
  • Bexley
  • Borough Green
  • Canterbury East
  • Chatham
  • Crayford
  • Dartford
  • Eltham
  • Faversham
  • Folkestone Central
  • Gillingham
  • Gravesend
  • Hastings
  • Hayes
  • Headcorn
  • High Brooms
  • Higham
  • Hildenborough
  • Longfield
  • Maidstone East
  • Marden
  • Meopham
  • Mottingham
  • Orpington
  • Otford
  • Paddock Wood
  • Petts Wood
  • Rainham
  • Sevenoaks
  • Sidcup
  • Sittingbourne
  • Staplehurst
  • Stonegate
  • Strood
  • Tonbridge
  • Tunbridge Wells
  • Wadhurst
  • West Malling
  • West Wickham
  • Woolwich Arsenal
1 Comment on “Faster car parking for Southeastern customers after ANPR is introduced

  1. Let’s face it, the change is probably not so much to “eliminate the need for passengers to walk back to their cars” but to “eliminate the need to employ a parking enforcement officer” (or whatever job title they wish to call them).

    ANPR means that they have the registration numbers of all vehicles that have entered and existed their car parks. The ticket machines will presumably now require the vehicle registration to be entered when purchasing, which the other payment methods probably already require. Anyone who doesn’t pay (or enter their reg correctly) and outstays the free time period will automatically have an invoice sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

