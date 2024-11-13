Farringdon’s St John Street could Become pedestrian-friendly in Islington Council plans

A section of historic St John Street near Farringdon station could be partially pedestrianised until plans are submitted by Islington Council.

Currently, the road next to Smithfield Market is a fairly wide and busy junction and also has quite shabby pavements that do more to collect rainwater than most. Further up, St John Street opens out into a very wide road with some central planting but it is more road than pavement in an area that should be more the other way around.

If approved, the proposals would see the wide road narrowed to a more conventional width, and the space filled in with pavements and planting. A new dedicated cycle lane would also be introduced into the area.

The turnoff from Charterhouse onto St John Street would be filled in, making the junction southbound only.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality, and Transport, said: “We’re committed to working closely with the local community to create vibrant, people-friendly streets. These improvements to St John Street will help to create attractive, accessible space for all, making it safer for people walking, wheeling and cycling. St John’s Street has a historical significance to this area, and we want to ensure that it is a well-used space today as it was way back when, and this project aims to pay homage to that.

“We look forward to hearing from local people and businesses, and everyone who passes through St John Street. Your insights are essential to making this project a success, so if you live in, work in, or travel through the area, we encourage you to share your views.”

There’s a consultation about the plans here.