Fare dodgers ordered to repay over £12,000 as Chiltern Railways cracks down on evasion

Three Chiltern Railways passengers had to pay over £12,000 after they were caught persistently avoiding paying their fares last year.

In total, Chiltern Railways says that it recovered just over £1 million from fare evaders in 2024, more than double the amount detected and recovered in 2023. In total, during 2024, there were 8,064 cases reported for investigation on the Chiltern network. Some cases involved customers not paying for their full journey, adults buying child tickets and railcard misuse.

In addition, 2,156 penalty fares were issued throughout 2024 and 149 went to prosecution. A total of £114,330 was recovered via penalty fares, taking the total of lost revenue recovered by Chiltern Railways in 2024 to £1,165,617.

Tony Baxter, Operations Director at Chiltern Railways, said: “The vast majority of our customers pay for their tickets before they travel but unfortunately there is still a lot of money lost on the railway through fare evasion every year.

“We are determined to ensure fairness for the paying customer and there is no excuse for fare evasion as it has never been simpler to purchase a ticket.

“Anyone risking boarding without buying the correct ticket for their journey is at risk of a penalty fare or prosecution.”

Chiltern’s Economic Crime, Fraud & Prosecutions Unit was set up in 2019.

Since then, the amount of revenue recovered from fare evasion has increased hugely year-on-year. In January 2023, following a national consultation by the Department for Transport, an increased penalty fare of £100 was introduced across the country’s rail network.

Chiltern also launched its ‘Buy Before you Board’ campaign in 2024, with posters present at stations and vinyl floor signage before ticket gates, reminding customers that travelling without a valid ticket is a criminal offence.