Mobile phone coverage on the London Underground and the Elizabeth line has expanded again, with more sections going live in recent weeks.

On the Elizabeth line, 4G phone coverage is now live in Paddington, Whitechapel, Canary Wharf, and Woolwich stations, completing the rollout to all the new Elizbaeth line stations. Work to deliver coverage within the tunnelled sections of the Elizabeth line continues, with the first sections between Bond Street and Liverpool Street expected to get coverage within the coming month. The whole line will be completed later this year.

Currently, there is 4G coverage in the stations, with 4G and 5G coverage in the tunnels. The difference is due to some antenna and radio frequency restrictions in the stations that only affect the 5G service. The intention is to add 5G later, but realistically, it’s such a small performance difference that you’d struggle to notice.

On the London Underground, coverage has started to appear on parts of the Victoria and Piccadilly lines, adding to the existing coverage on parts of the Central, Jubilee and Northern lines. The expansion of the coverage means that about a quarter of underground stations now have mobile coverage and increasingly in the tunnels between them as well.

In just the past few days, the tunnels between Euston and Warren Street on the Victoria line, as well as Covent Garden station on the Piccadilly line have also begun receiving mobile coverage. The tunnels between Piccadilly Circus and Hyde Park Corner on the Piccadilly line will also go live in the coming weeks.

Coverage will also begin on the Bakerloo line next month, while the southern end of the Northern line from Stockwell to Morden will soon start to get mobile coverage. 4G and 5G coverage are due to become available at Clapham Common station next week, and further tunnels and stations will go live during the summer.

TfL expects that by the end of this year, a significant proportion of the entire Tube network (around 80% of stations across the network) and the entire Elizabeth line will have mobile coverage. The intention is that, barring a few sub-surface locations, the remainder of the London Underground, along with the DLR, London Overground and the Elizabeth Line, will all have mobile coverage by the end of next year.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This is yet another step towards ensuring Londoners and visitors can stay connected on our transport network. I promised that customers would be able to access high-speed mobile coverage at all stations and in tunnels, and I’m pleased to see how quickly the team are moving to enable 4G and 5G connectivity.

“Now, customers can access the latest travel information, keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family, use social media and stream music at every station along the Elizabeth line. This is just one of the many ways we are supporting Londoners as we build a better, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Boldyn Networks is paying for the mobile coverage rollout at no cost to TfL. Boldyn Networks then leases the capacity they’ve installed to the mobile network operators to cover their costs.

Around 500 people are working overnight across the Tube network to install mobile equipment, and all work needs to be tidied away before the network opens for customers every morning. Once fully delivered, more than 2,000 kilometres of cabling and thousands of radios are expected to be installed within tunnels and stations, all of which will be fitted outside of operational hours.

List of tube stations where mobile coverage is now available:

Central line

Holland Park

Notting Hill Gate

Queensway

Lancaster Gate

Marble Arch

Oxford Circus (Central line only)

Tottenham Court Road

Holborn (Central line only)

Chancery Lane

St Pauls

Northern line

Belsize Park

Chalk Farm

Archway

Tufnell Park

Kentish Town (station closed but 4G will still be provided to platforms for passing trains)

Camden Town

Mornington Crescent

Euston (Charing Cross Branch)

Warren Street (Northern line only)

Goodge Street

Tottenham Court Road

Elizabeth line

Paddington

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only)

Whitechapel

Canary Wharf

Woolwich

Jubilee line

Westminster

Waterloo (Jubilee line only)

Southwark

London Bridge (Jubilee line only)

Bermondsey

Canada Water

Canary Wharf

North Greenwich

Piccadilly line

Covent Garden

The system, delivered in partnership with Boldyn Networks, will also host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). When fully operational, it will give first responders access to life-saving data, images, and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.