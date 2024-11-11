Exhibition shows off the shortlisted designs to improve Clapham Junction’s road tunnel

The shortlisted designs to improve the road tunnel under Clapham Junction railway station have been displayed for public comment before a final winner is chosen.

Seven designs have been shortlisted, ranging from adding green walls to the ends of the tunnel or community spaces — but most accept the reality that cladding the shabby interior is likely to be the best solution to the tunnel.

Although reading some of the submissions, you wonder if this is a project to improve a tunnel or something else entirely.

The designs can be seen here and will be on show from 13th-24th November at Battersea Library during opening hours, and Falcon Glade outdoor green space, next to Falcon Terrace and the rail bridge.

The winning team will be announced in December 2024 and once appointed, will continue to develop the presented ideas with local residents based on their outline engagement approach into the final design that will be installed in Autumn 2025.

The cost of the improvements will come from property developer contributions in North Battersea that are administered to fund local improvement and community projects in the area.