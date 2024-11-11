Exhibition shows off the shortlisted designs to improve Clapham Junction’s road tunnel
The shortlisted designs to improve the road tunnel under Clapham Junction railway station have been displayed for public comment before a final winner is chosen.
Seven designs have been shortlisted, ranging from adding green walls to the ends of the tunnel or community spaces — but most accept the reality that cladding the shabby interior is likely to be the best solution to the tunnel.
Although reading some of the submissions, you wonder if this is a project to improve a tunnel or something else entirely.
The designs can be seen here and will be on show from 13th-24th November at Battersea Library during opening hours, and Falcon Glade outdoor green space, next to Falcon Terrace and the rail bridge.
The winning team will be announced in December 2024 and once appointed, will continue to develop the presented ideas with local residents based on their outline engagement approach into the final design that will be installed in Autumn 2025.
The cost of the improvements will come from property developer contributions in North Battersea that are administered to fund local improvement and community projects in the area.
Another example of a waste of public money by those who want to get in on a vanity project at the expense of others. Let those respinsible for the winnjng design foot the bill. I is not even a tunnel but a brodge thst has functioned as such for over a century free of problems or issues and will continue as such. It is a means of getting to ends and not an end in itself nor could it be. One only spends a few minutes passing through it and if anything it’s functionality makes it iconic.
No wonder the turnouts at elections has dropped so embarassingly when the choice is limited to the intellectually bankrupt and institutionally corrupt looking to waste other peoples money.
4 years ago a similar contest was held to choose designs for the pedestrian ‘Arch 42’ linking the then about-to-open Nine Elms tube station with the development area on the other side of the railway. This arch is also in the London Borough of Wandsworth.
The plain arch opened as an essential pedestrian route on the same day as the station in 2021, but work on the winning artistic installation has yet to begin. At this stage I’m guessing it aint gonna happen.
When submitting artistic design concepts they should at least have the correct proportions to be valid. Otherwise the concept is unrealistic.
The pictured shortlisted concept (c) andre kong studio, ARUP and Kanda is incorrect proportions with impression that the road is three traffic lanes wide – it is only two. You can see where the picture is stretched the road appearing curved. This is obviously to make it look more appealling and visually ‘open’ but in reality it is not realistic or workable.