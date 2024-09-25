Exhibition shows Andrew Holmes’ photorealistic drawings of America’s machines and roads

What looks like a photography exhibition in central London isn’t what it seems because when you get up close to the photos, you’ll realise these are all hand-drawn pictures.

It’s an exhibition of drawings by Andrew Holmes, who has spent the past 50 years pursuing the trucks, trailers, tanks, and highways of the American West in a series of 100 identical large-scale drawings.

The work documents, analyses, and classifies the machines driven by the men and women who ride and maintain this armature. It offers glimpses of the fetishes of blue-collar America, the classical Kenworth truck, the baroque curve of the stainless container, and the pearlised gleam of the custom car.

It is at one point self-explanatory as to what the topics are. Yet, in a curious way that I’ve noticed at times before, America seems so much more industrial than Europe — in a manner of embedding their industry into the hearts of towns and cities that feels alien to use. It’s a legacy of America’s youth — American cities grew up around industry. In contrast, European cities saw small family-run industries migrate out of the city to the edges as they expanded into corporations.

That disconnect aside, you can look at the portraits shown here as either cataloguing American road and rail, or as a display of remarkable photorealistic art.

Either way, the exhibition, Gas Tank City is at the Architectural Association School of Architecture on Bedford Square until 7th December 204. It’s open daily from 11am to 7pm and is free to visit – you might need to buzz the bell to be let in, and it’s in the first floor cafe room.