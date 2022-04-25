Published by Uncategorised No Comments ↓

Down in the basement of an old central London industrial building is a curious display of very odd fashion.

Called ode to MEATYEARD, it’s an exhibition that celebrates and pays homage to those many unsung heroes and outsiders who pushed the boundaries of fashion styling and surrealism in the past. It takes a look at surreal fashion and features plenty of famous names to be dropped onto the display cards next to the displays: Salvador Dali, Leigh Bowery, Boy George, to name a few.

One elaborate set-up is reminiscent of the vanishing trick by the Phantom of the Opera in the musical, elsewhere rubber gas masks and gloves stand next to an almost conventional looking outfit until you spy the denim is printed onto silk.

Unlabeled, a fur coat pours out of an old fashioned spin dryer that your grandmother might remember, a heavily painted jacket drips down over its backing sheet.

The display cards are mainly factual, explaining what materials were used in the construction, so it’s largely left to you to decide what you think of the ensemble pieces dotted around the room.

It’s a curious little exhibition, probably very much more appealing to fashion students than most, but it’s a novel diversion, especially if you’ve never been to the Horse Hospital before.

The exhibition ode to MEATLOAF is open at the Horse Hospital Tues to Sat 12-6pm until this Saturday – 30th April.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Uncategorised