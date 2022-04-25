Down in the basement of an old central London industrial building is a curious display of very odd fashion.

Called ode to MEATYEARD, it’s an exhibition that celebrates and pays homage to those many unsung heroes and outsiders who pushed the boundaries of fashion styling and surrealism in the past. It takes a look at surreal fashion and features plenty of famous names to be dropped onto the display cards next to the displays: Salvador Dali, Leigh Bowery, Boy George, to name a few.

One elaborate set-up is reminiscent of the vanishing trick by the Phantom of the Opera in the musical, elsewhere rubber gas masks and gloves stand next to an almost conventional looking outfit until you spy the denim is printed onto silk.

Unlabeled, a fur coat pours out of an old fashioned spin dryer that your grandmother might remember, a heavily painted jacket drips down over its backing sheet.

The display cards are mainly factual, explaining what materials were used in the construction, so it’s largely left to you to decide what you think of the ensemble pieces dotted around the room.

It’s a curious little exhibition, probably very much more appealing to fashion students than most, but it’s a novel diversion, especially if you’ve never been to the Horse Hospital before.

The exhibition ode to MEATLOAF is open at the Horse Hospital Tues to Sat 12-6pm until this Saturday – 30th April.