Shoreditch fire station is the topical location for an exhibition of posters and artwork inspired by the London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) new typeface. Several bays where fire engines usually stand have been given over to the exhibition, giving us a rare chance to go inside a real fire station.

For the art of course.

It’s called Love is – The Running Towards, in recognition that we often don’t run away from danger when someone we love is threatened, but run towards them to help. And that’s what the fire brigade does.

The LFB commissioned the new typeface from The Foundry Types and it will be rolled out across the fire brigade, and also their new online shop. According to a sign in the display, the reason for the new typeface was to “improve the original font’s legibility and visibility and to provide a more accessible reading experience.”

It’s an interesting display of posters and signs, and is likely to appeal strongly to anyone who likes fonts, typography and/or modern poster design.

Apart from the posters on display, there’s a small collection of firefighting objects and ephemera from Shoreditch Fire Station’s collection and a woven wool carpet designed by Brintons who have created an exclusive design for London Fire Brigade inspired by the universal fire exit symbol. The Brigade aims to show how wool is a naturally fire-retardant material and inform people on how wool products pose less of a fire risk than other man-made fibres because of its higher water and nitrogen content.

The exhibition runs Wed 21st to Sat 24th Sept between 12-6pm and is free to visit.

Note that on the final day, Saturday 24 September, the exhibition will close with a special open day featuring vintage and contemporary fire engines at Shoreditch Fire Station, charting the physical history of the London Fire Brigade’s vehicle and uniform design.

You can find the exhibition in Shoreditch Fire Station on Old Street a short walk from Old Street tube station. The exhibition is part of the London Design Festival.

I tried to take a few photos, but unfortunately, it turned out the venue was also being used for a private view on the opening night, and constantly asking people more interested in meeting friends and drinking wine to move out of the way so I can look at the art proved… exhausting.

Your visit will be less of a hassle.