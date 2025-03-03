Exhibition – 15 years of the UK’s Supreme Court

Sitting opposite Parliament is a smaller but equally grand gothic-looking building. While people presume it’s private, the Supreme Court is actually freely open for visitors to wander inside.

The Supreme Court came into existence when it was decided that having the highest legal authority in the land sitting inside the House of Lords, where the Law Lord could also speak in debates was an anachronism. In 2005, the Constitutional Reform Act reshuffled the legal system, creating a new Supreme Court for the country.

In need of a new home, they settled on the former Middlex Guildhall — which is suitably grand and symbolically located close to, but not inside Parliament. It opened in October 2009, and at the moment, there’s a 15th anniversary exhibition inside that you can visit.

Once through the obligatory security checks, upstairs — and do use the stairs if you can — to the second floor and outside Court 1 is the exhibition.

It’s a collection of banners telling the stories of some of the court’s most significant rulings since its creation. The Supreme Court often handles the most contentious issues, so you’ll either nod your head in agreement with what they did or be Extremely Furious with them.

So, here’s the ruling that gave Uber drivers equal workers’ rights, the Rwanda asylum seekers issue, Boris Johnson’s attempt to prorogue Parliament (which it notes was doubly unusual for involving all eleven justices), and a less famous but considerably important ruling about business insurance during the lockdowns.

There are a dozen or so such examples, and although they are just short snippets, one of the nice things about them is that they are non-political. So, if your understanding of a particular ruling is based on reading the Daily Mail or the Guardian, you’ll probably come away with a better understanding of the reasons for a decision.

Although it’s only a series of display boards and you can read about all the judgements elsewhere, it’s much more impactful to read them in the very building, and likely outside the very court where the judgements were made, often having a considerable impact on people’s lives.

The exhibition, 15 Years of the Supreme Court is in situ for a few more months.

However, if you miss it, the court building has a permanent exhibition in the basement, next to the cafe, that tells more about the court and the building’s history.

I had no idea that the Middlesex Guildhall had acted as an overseas court for the governments of occupied countries in exile during WWII. There’s also an exemplified copy of the Magna Carta—that is, in modern English but still richly decorated.

The permanent display is fairly small, but if you’re in the area with half an hour to spare and haven’t been inside, do so. It’s worth it for the experience of going into the building alone.

Oh, and if you don’t mind the security checks, the Supreme Court also has the only free toilets in Whitehall.

There are also formal guided tours which let you go into the courtrooms and library, which can be booked here — but otherwise, pop in for a the exhibitions, it’s freely open to the public.