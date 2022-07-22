Wicked the musical tickets remain some of the most sought after on London’s West End, but there’s also a discount sale at the moment.

Already the 9th longest-running West End musical of all time, Wicked reimagines a backstory and future possibilities to the lives of The Wizard of Oz characters and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Although it’s hugely popular, there is a sale on ticket prices until the end of this month.

The rear seats are being offered with no booking fees, but the seats closer to the stage are also on offer — with £69 seats on sale at £50 and £81 seats on offer for £60.

The discounts are valid for:

Tuesday – Friday performances between 26th July – 2nd September 2022;

Sunday – Friday performances between 4th September – 2nd October 2022.

The sale is for tickets bought by 31st July 2022 from here.

Wicked is suitable for a general audience. As a guide to parents and guardians, it is recommended for ages 7+. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.