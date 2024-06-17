Inside Kew Gardens is Kew Palace, which will be open late for special tours and talks for a few evenings this summer.

It’s not the cheapest event, I should warn, but it’s pretty exclusive.

Kew Palace – Photo by Geoff Oliver on Unsplash

On arrival, guests will be escorted to the palace and free to explore the rooms used by Queen Charlotte and her family during their time there. This provides an exclusive opportunity to view the space once it has closed to the public for the day.

Guests will then join our curators in the intimate and atmospheric setting of the Palace Undercroft for an exclusive presentation from one of the Palace’s curators, Polly or Lee.

  • Wednesday 26th June
  • Thursday 25th July
  • Thursday 29th August
  • Thursday 26th September

Normally, visiting Kew Palace requires tickets to Kew Gardens as well – but as this an evening event, and you’re taken to/from the palace only, you only need tickets for the evening visit.

Tickets cost £50 per person and can be booked here.

