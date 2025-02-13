Evelyn De Morgan exhibition coming to London this summer

Fans of a style of Victorian Pre-Raphaelite diaphanous paintings, filled with soft glowing faces and billowing dresses, are in for a treat as one of the most remarkable artists of her generation, Evelyn De Morgan comes to Guildhall Art Gallery.

Opening in April, the exhibition marks a return to the art gallery for the De Morgan family, as hubs filled the gallery in 2018 with his pottery, and now it’s time for the wife to fill it with her paintings.

Evelyn De Morgan’s richly coloured canvases, featuring beautifully draped figures laden with messages of feminism, spirituality, and the rejection of war and material wealth, won her many high-profile admirers, including Oscar Wilde, Sir Charles Dilke MP, and the Pre-Raphaelite painter, William Holman Hunt.

The exhibition will introduce Evelyn De Morgan as an artist, offering insights into her artistic process and technique, before delving into her developing career and focusing on her engagement with cultural events in London, such as attending theatrical performances, and sermons.

Studies that she made while studying at the Slade School of Art in her late teens will be displayed alongside paintings from her exhibitions at Grosvenor Gallery, New Gallery, and Fine Art Society will be on display. The exhibition will also include a series of paintings made in response to the horrors of the First World War, which De Morgan exhibited at her Fulham studio in 1916 to raise money for the Red Cross.

The De Morgan Foundation also recently invited student conservators from the Courtauld Institute of Art to restore two paintings, which will now be shown for the first time to the public in a display curated by conservation and art history students.

The third section of the exhibition will focus on De Morgan’s enduring legacy. It will outline the history of the De Morgan Foundation and include ceramics by William De Morgan, Evelyn’s husband, and pictures of the collection at Old Battersea House.

The exhibition, Evelyn De Morgan: The Modern Painter in Victorian London opens at the Guildhall Art Gallery on 4th April and runs until the end of the year.

It will be free to visit, with a pay-what-you-can option for donations to keep the gallery free to visit.