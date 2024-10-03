Euston’s future in limbo: HS2 speculation, overcrowding, and delayed decisions

Over the past few days, there’s been a flurry of pre-budget speculation that HS2 will definitely come to Euston, might come to Euston, definitely won’t come to Euston, or might stop somewhere else.

It’s all a bit of a mess. A bit like Euston station itself.

It also doesn’t help — or maybe it does — that the existing rump of Euston station is also in the news a lot at the moment because of repeated reports of overcrowding.

The reports of overcrowding also remind us that although working from home has lowered passenger numbers on Mondays and Fridays, the rest of the week is just as, if not at times now, busier than ever.

The overcrowding on the platforms made worse by the short gaps between a train being advertised as ready to board and its departure time – leading to tidal waves of passengers surging to the platforms. That issue in particular has been picked up a lot recently as an urgent problem, with London TravelWatch also intervening to seek updates on what Network Rail is doing to fix the problem.

It does seem odd that the trains are announced so late, as I have several times stood next to the platform where I know my train will depart from and seen it sitting there for quite some time before being announced. Yes, there’s housekeeping to be carried out inside the trains, but as an interim, they could still let passengers onto the platforms while the train doors are locked.

However, these practical problems are magnified by the fact that the station is also surrounded by a giant HS2 building site, making the station feel even worse.

There’s also the recent changes to the station layout to move the departure boards from the main wall and onto a series of free-standing signs—officially to encourage crowds to spread out—but also so they can install an eyeball-searing advertising hoarding that can, at times feel like you’re standing right less than a metre from the Piccaddilly Lights on full neon blast mode.

As it happens, moving the display boards accomplished what Network Rail was trying to achieve—it did indeed spread the passengers out a bit more around the concourse. If only the advertising screen had been broken into smaller chunks instead of what feels like a Mount Everest sized wall of flashing lights.

When the move was announced in November 2022, I was told that no decision had been taken about what to do with the old display wall, but it now turns out that it had already been agreed to use it for advertising.

At times, you are left wondering if waiting for a train at Euston station requires sunglassses.

However, we have to come to the maybe it will and maybe it won’t situation of turning HS2’s empty building site into something less empty.

The original plan was to build the HS2 station first and then redevelop the old station to merge the two, but this was changed to a single-build project to cut costs. However, at the same time, costs went up on the HS2 side when it was decided that the station would have a much larger oversite development. This meant the station needed considerably more structural support and foundations to support the extra offices above it.

That cost fell onto the HS2 accounts, but the extra profits would go to the Treasury, so it looked as if HS2 costs were soaring. In fact, the net long-term effect might have been to reduce the total project cost thanks to the extra buildings they could sell off afterwards.

The net cost of the station now depended less on how much concrete they poured and more to do with which line in the spreadsheet the costs and profits were allocated to.

The other unknown is how many platforms the station would have.

The original plans called for eleven platforms as that was considered necessary for the number of trains that would use the station when the full HS2 was built. This was later cut to 10 platforms, and then slashed to just six platforms.

Six platforms are enough for London to Birmingham but could not cope with any future extensions of HS2 (or Tesco Value HS2) north of Birmingham. Even if HS2 does not need the capacity itself, it’s never bad to have spare space in case someone else needs it. Building the station now with just six platforms would be to lock in a capacity restriction that could never be repaired.

It would be quite possible to build the larger box, and fit out platforms 1-6, leaving a large void where the rest of the platforms would be filled in later. If for some reason they’re not needed, then you have a lot of very useful storage and warehousing space in central London that would be very lucrative to rent out.

If, and at the moment, it’s just if, the go-ahead is given for HS2 to reach Euston (although it’s 99% certain to happen), then whatever the funding model chosen, one of the unintended upsides of the delays upon delays and changes inflicted on Euston is that there’s now a chance to look at the project again.

Yes, another delay, but when the Euston station project is already this late, another year won’t make much of a difference. If it gives them time to “do Euston properly,” a modest delay would be worth it.

Remember, this is a decision that will affect railway travel for centuries to come — get it wrong today, and our great great great great great great great great great grandchilden will still be paying the price of a shortsighted decision taken today.

In the meantime, the Euston overcrowding continues — and if I can add a small glimmer of positive about that — it’s put Euston station on the political news agenda and made it much harder for the government to ignore the issue.

It could be the waiting crowds that get HS2 to Euston after all.

You might even say the Euston solution was crowdsourced.