Euston’s future in limbo: HS2 speculation, overcrowding, and delayed decisions
Over the past few days, there’s been a flurry of pre-budget speculation that HS2 will definitely come to Euston, might come to Euston, definitely won’t come to Euston, or might stop somewhere else.
It’s all a bit of a mess. A bit like Euston station itself.
It also doesn’t help — or maybe it does — that the existing rump of Euston station is also in the news a lot at the moment because of repeated reports of overcrowding.
The reports of overcrowding also remind us that although working from home has lowered passenger numbers on Mondays and Fridays, the rest of the week is just as, if not at times now, busier than ever.
The overcrowding on the platforms made worse by the short gaps between a train being advertised as ready to board and its departure time – leading to tidal waves of passengers surging to the platforms. That issue in particular has been picked up a lot recently as an urgent problem, with London TravelWatch also intervening to seek updates on what Network Rail is doing to fix the problem.
It does seem odd that the trains are announced so late, as I have several times stood next to the platform where I know my train will depart from and seen it sitting there for quite some time before being announced. Yes, there’s housekeeping to be carried out inside the trains, but as an interim, they could still let passengers onto the platforms while the train doors are locked.
However, these practical problems are magnified by the fact that the station is also surrounded by a giant HS2 building site, making the station feel even worse.
There’s also the recent changes to the station layout to move the departure boards from the main wall and onto a series of free-standing signs—officially to encourage crowds to spread out—but also so they can install an eyeball-searing advertising hoarding that can, at times feel like you’re standing right less than a metre from the Piccaddilly Lights on full neon blast mode.
As it happens, moving the display boards accomplished what Network Rail was trying to achieve—it did indeed spread the passengers out a bit more around the concourse. If only the advertising screen had been broken into smaller chunks instead of what feels like a Mount Everest sized wall of flashing lights.
When the move was announced in November 2022, I was told that no decision had been taken about what to do with the old display wall, but it now turns out that it had already been agreed to use it for advertising.
At times, you are left wondering if waiting for a train at Euston station requires sunglassses.
However, we have to come to the maybe it will and maybe it won’t situation of turning HS2’s empty building site into something less empty.
The original plan was to build the HS2 station first and then redevelop the old station to merge the two, but this was changed to a single-build project to cut costs. However, at the same time, costs went up on the HS2 side when it was decided that the station would have a much larger oversite development. This meant the station needed considerably more structural support and foundations to support the extra offices above it.
That cost fell onto the HS2 accounts, but the extra profits would go to the Treasury, so it looked as if HS2 costs were soaring. In fact, the net long-term effect might have been to reduce the total project cost thanks to the extra buildings they could sell off afterwards.
The net cost of the station now depended less on how much concrete they poured and more to do with which line in the spreadsheet the costs and profits were allocated to.
The other unknown is how many platforms the station would have.
The original plans called for eleven platforms as that was considered necessary for the number of trains that would use the station when the full HS2 was built. This was later cut to 10 platforms, and then slashed to just six platforms.
Six platforms are enough for London to Birmingham but could not cope with any future extensions of HS2 (or Tesco Value HS2) north of Birmingham. Even if HS2 does not need the capacity itself, it’s never bad to have spare space in case someone else needs it. Building the station now with just six platforms would be to lock in a capacity restriction that could never be repaired.
It would be quite possible to build the larger box, and fit out platforms 1-6, leaving a large void where the rest of the platforms would be filled in later. If for some reason they’re not needed, then you have a lot of very useful storage and warehousing space in central London that would be very lucrative to rent out.
If, and at the moment, it’s just if, the go-ahead is given for HS2 to reach Euston (although it’s 99% certain to happen), then whatever the funding model chosen, one of the unintended upsides of the delays upon delays and changes inflicted on Euston is that there’s now a chance to look at the project again.
Yes, another delay, but when the Euston station project is already this late, another year won’t make much of a difference. If it gives them time to “do Euston properly,” a modest delay would be worth it.
Remember, this is a decision that will affect railway travel for centuries to come — get it wrong today, and our great great great great great great great great great grandchilden will still be paying the price of a shortsighted decision taken today.
In the meantime, the Euston overcrowding continues — and if I can add a small glimmer of positive about that — it’s put Euston station on the political news agenda and made it much harder for the government to ignore the issue.
It could be the waiting crowds that get HS2 to Euston after all.
You might even say the Euston solution was crowdsourced.
The last minute surge and lack of information is particularly nerve-wracking if your intended train/prior train is subject to severe delay and may be cancelled (needing to join a different train). From my experience cancellations are displayed very close to departure times of alternative services.
Some of the usual apps/websites can help with slightly earlier notifications or data where you can make an inference, but these can create other crowd control problems
“build the larger box, and fit out platforms 1-6, leaving a large void where the rest of the platforms would be filled in later.”
This would be the most sensible option, keeping costs down but future proofing things. As you suggested, the void could be used as storage, which could potentially bring in a revenue, until such time as expansion is needed.
Fingers crossed the upcoming budget applies some common sense. I wouldn’t be surprised if the recent overcrowding reports have been deliberately released now with this in mind.
In British Rail days the platform would be advertised and passengers then queued at the platform door. The staff then checked the tickets and opened the doors when the train was ready. This removed whole trainloads from the concourse. Surely this procedure could be brought back?
Sooner the better, Euston is in such an awful state these days and frequently cited for safety concerns. The rebuild is already years late, stop dithering and get on with it!
How is Euston Underground going to cope with all these extra passengers?
Does everyone using HS2 want to get to Euston? Surely some people need the rest of London, so build a link to the south of the Thames, connect to Stratford International and scrap the moniker HS2 and just extend HS1. Presumably the HS1 teething problems have been ironed out by now?
“So build a link ..”
And how much would that cost?
Where is the money going to come from for it?
“Just extend HS1”
Extend it to where?
And again the same costs and money question comes into play.
And don’t you think those options haven’t already been investigated and found wanting and so discarded?
Linking HS2 to HS1 north of Euston was considered at one point and descoped from the project.
And in the far past there was a concept to dig up a big chunk of central London and have one large station.
Crossrail 2 would help resolve the onward travel demand for HS2; actually quite important that it happens and likely to me as popular as Crossrail (Elizabeth line) if it is built
Let’s hope they also reinstate the link to Euston Square.
I use Euston every week, and after the report last autumn they did attempt to improve things by bringing train boarding to 15 mins from 10 or less. Last night there was 5 mins notice! Watching 600-800 people trample towards a train at speed is an accident waiting to happen.
The Thursday before there was two hours with no trains leaving Euston, by the time boarding came a crush felt inevitable. All seats were opened and the train deregulated, but the rush to boarding felt terrifying. If someone had fallen they would have been crushed.
There has to be an immediate overhaul to boarding as well as medium term and long term solutions. But it feels like it’s going to take serious injury or worse for any action to be taken.
We beat ourselves up about Euston but La Gare Paris Montparnasse (same era – 1969) is a similarly bleak experience. At least when you get on a train it’s a TGV.
A link to HS1 makes a lot of sense, especially with Sir Stephen Timms MP campaigning for Stratford International to become a Eurostar calling point to relieve the pressure on St Pancras and bolster East London’s development.
All of the other major Stations in London have now been upgraded as needed, made more-or-less convenient for passengers, and many of them are now beautiful in their own right.
When will Euston benefit from similar actions? The Station exterior is a 1960’s mess (tourists can’t even figure how to get out to the Euston Road), and the interior is hideous, and completely congested.
Who is actually in charge of the Station, and why do they not do a massive project there, as they did at St. Pancras? They could even resurrect the famous Arches from where they apparently reside at the bottom of the
Thames?
It’s shameful that the Station has been embroiled in controversy, that millions (billions?) of pounds have been spent, and we still have a place no one willingly uses.
In Euston, we have a problem.