Some new passenger information screens are being installed at London Euston station over the coming weeks to test how passengers react to them.

Instead of just the huge departure boards that are above the entrances to platforms, two double-sided banks of full-colour displays are being built on posts in the middle of the concourse, at right angles to the main screens.

Rather than everyone facing front and staring upwards, there’ll be the two test display screens as well. The theory – that they are going to test is whether shifting passengers’ focus from the front to the centre of the concourse will improve people flow in the station. In theory, it should, but they need to test to be sure. When both of the screens have been installed later this month, the old LED boards will be turned off to get a true reflection of how passenger flow will work in the station with the new screen positioning.

Motion tracking sensors will monitor passenger movements in real-time and the data collected will be studied to see how repositioning the boards affects the routes people take between the concourse and trains.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “This will be a big change for passengers which is why we’re trialling the boards first and then listen to feedback from station users. The high-definition displays have been really successful in other stations, so it’ll be great to get them in position and see how they work for the thousands of passengers who use Euston every day.”

The new screens are also clearer to read and information can be quickly changed in times of disruption. They also work on a traffic light system to give more information about when trains are ready to board, are delayed or are cancelled.

They will eventually replace the outdated departure and arrivals boards which are over two decades old.

Similar screens have already been installed in stations including Manchester Piccadilly and London Victoria stations where passengers have praised how easy they are to read and follow.

Additional banks of the same electronic passenger information screens are also due to be put up outside of the station on the piazza in early 2023.