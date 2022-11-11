Some new passenger information screens are being installed at London Euston station over the coming weeks to test how passengers react to them.
Instead of just the huge departure boards that are above the entrances to platforms, two double-sided banks of full-colour displays are being built on posts in the middle of the concourse, at right angles to the main screens.
Rather than everyone facing front and staring upwards, there’ll be the two test display screens as well. The theory – that they are going to test is whether shifting passengers’ focus from the front to the centre of the concourse will improve people flow in the station. In theory, it should, but they need to test to be sure. When both of the screens have been installed later this month, the old LED boards will be turned off to get a true reflection of how passenger flow will work in the station with the new screen positioning.
Motion tracking sensors will monitor passenger movements in real-time and the data collected will be studied to see how repositioning the boards affects the routes people take between the concourse and trains.
James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “This will be a big change for passengers which is why we’re trialling the boards first and then listen to feedback from station users. The high-definition displays have been really successful in other stations, so it’ll be great to get them in position and see how they work for the thousands of passengers who use Euston every day.”
The new screens are also clearer to read and information can be quickly changed in times of disruption. They also work on a traffic light system to give more information about when trains are ready to board, are delayed or are cancelled.
They will eventually replace the outdated departure and arrivals boards which are over two decades old.
Similar screens have already been installed in stations including Manchester Piccadilly and London Victoria stations where passengers have praised how easy they are to read and follow.
Additional banks of the same electronic passenger information screens are also due to be put up outside of the station on the piazza in early 2023.
Do you happen to know what will go where the current departure boards are if the test goes well?Will that space also have hi-def screens installed?
They’re not planning that until after the trials are completed.
Will they stop announcing the platform of your train 2 minutes before it departs?
Why would they stop telling you what platform to catch the trains from?
I am sure that the large display had its LED panels replaced more recently than 20 years ago. Also, I hope they genuinely provide more information, especially in times of disruption. It’s no good just displaying “delayed” with no other information, whether visual or from the public address. This is a routine gripe at Euston.
I miss the old split-flap displays and the hypnotic way they updated and shifted trains to the left as one departed. The sound was also a useful nudge to look at them when they updated. Can’t believe they have been gone for more than 20 years!
I imagine this will help reduce the congestion at the boarding areas and spread the crowds better through the concourse.
And I suspect the “2-minute before boarding” comment above relates to some train companies playing loose with “punctuality” penalty timings.
I have seen trains announced as “boarding” when they have not even arrived on the platform. The turnaround time can then be very short – I assume this is so the train operator is not penalised for running late.
So a train not even arrived is announced as boarding so it can leave “on time” with a very short stay on the platform. This obviously disadvantages the elderly, those with prams or small children or bulky luggage, the less abled, etc – especially when some platforms (at Paddington at least) are quite a hike