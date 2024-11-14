Euston Station deteriorates to the point of needing bands to hold its columns together

Euston station is back in the news after the Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, admitted that it had deteriorated to the point that temporary bands had to be placed around the columns holding the roof up to stop its marble cladding from falling off.

When it opened in 1968, the thin steel columns clad in marble were one of the engineering triumphs of the station, opening up far more space for people to wait for trains on the concourse. However, a station built for 30,000 passengers per day is now handling three times that and has often been in the news for its problems than its successes.

The recent changes to move the departure display screens achieved their aim of spreading the concourse crowds out a bit and reducing overcrowding in front of the platforms, but the decision to then turn the old departure board into an eye-burning advertising screen undid any goodwill caused by the changes. They’ve now been turned off.

The station is in limbo, though, with the rebuilding work for HS2 on hold at the moment, leaving the outside an empty building site, the front in a state of mid-construction, and inside the station a pause on repairs ahead of its rebuilding.

Speaking in the House of Lords yesterday (13th Nov), Lord Hendy said that as the “previous chair of Network Rail, I can tell your Lordships that if you look closely at the columns in the station, there are bands around the marble because it would fall off without them.”

“The station is no longer in a fit condition. I would like to take some modest credit for having reincluded the concourse at Euston in the overall plan for the redevelopment of Euston and, now that the tunnels for HS2 will go there, I am very hopeful that all parts of the station will be fit for passenger usage in the future.”

The station has a 100-day project to improve things though, which the Minister outlined, noting that: “The concourse is too small, so the logical thing to do on the concourse is to load the trains earlier, yet the position up until very recently was that neither of the train companies routinely managed to do that. However, they are now changing. So, a significant proportion of Avanti trains will be loaded at least 20 minutes before departure and, for the more local services on the London Northwestern trains, the platforms will be full of passengers even before the train has arrived. That will make a huge difference.”

As for the small concourse, he said that a bookshop is soon to leave the station, which will open up more space for passengers.

Although the Minister didn’t name it, the only bookstore in Euston station is on the corner of the corridor leading towards the toilets, so opening up that corner space will likely substantially remove a narrow pinch point in the station around Platforms 1 to 5 as well.

He added that Network Rail had been criticised in the past for removing the Boots retailer, but as he noted, “too many shops and not enough concourse space is the wrong answer.”

He also confirmed that there will also be some further improvements to signage and visibility saying that “When the last signage was done, it was hoped that it was the right job, but I am afraid it turned out not to be.”

