Eurostar rail strike threat during Olympics averted

The threat of rail strikes on the Eurostar trains during the Paris Olympics has been averted after the RMT union accepted a pay bonus offer from Eurostar.

The RMT had rejected Eurostar’s proposed shift-based payment system and was negotiating for a one-off bonus payment for more staff. The union was in the middle of balloting members for strike action while continuing negotiations.

The RMT says that Eurostar will now provide a one-off payment of at least £650 to eligible employees, replacing the shift-based system.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “This improved offer is a testament to our persistent negotiations and the dogged determination of our members.

“We have secured a fair and adequate reward for their hard work during the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“This one-off payment acknowledges the dedication of our members during this busy period and we remain committed to securing the best possible conditions for our members across all roles.”

The ballot had been due to close this Thursday (11th July).