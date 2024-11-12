Eurostar offering 30% off all tickets for three days only

Eurostar is marking its 30th birthday with 30% off the cost of tickets across all routes and booking classes.

The offer is valid for three days only – from today to Thursday 14th November 2024.

Key details of the Eurostar birthday flash sale:

• 30% discount which applies to all adult tickets to and from London, with savings automatically applied when booking.

• Booking classes included: Eurostar Standard, Eurostar Plus, Eurostar Premier

• Destinations: Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rotterdam [ii]

Bookings must be made during the promotional period from 12th to 14th November for travel between 26th November 2024 and 13th February 2025.

Bookings can be made here.