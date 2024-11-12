Eurostar offering 30% off all tickets for three days only
Eurostar is marking its 30th birthday with 30% off the cost of tickets across all routes and booking classes.
The offer is valid for three days only – from today to Thursday 14th November 2024.
Key details of the Eurostar birthday flash sale:
• 30% discount which applies to all adult tickets to and from London, with savings automatically applied when booking.
• Booking classes included: Eurostar Standard, Eurostar Plus, Eurostar Premier
• Destinations: Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rotterdam [ii]
Bookings must be made during the promotional period from 12th to 14th November for travel between 26th November 2024 and 13th February 2025.
Bookings can be made here.
NB: There are also a bunch of days within the offer period excluded from the offer. From the T&Cs:
“This discount will not be available for the following dates:
“London St Pancras International – Paris Gare du Nord, Brussels-Midi/Zuid, Lille Europe,Amsterdam Centraal, Rotterdam Centraal: 29/11/2024, 30/11/2024, 01/12/2024, 21/12/2024, 23/12/2024, 26/12/2024, 27/12/2024, 30/12/2024, 08/02/2025, 09/02/2025”