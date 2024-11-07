Engineers take over a Victorian Crypt to showcase the future of building design

If you fancy seeing some impressive examples of architectural engineering and do so in a dark church crypt, then you’re in luck.

For just over a week, the Engineering Club has taken over the subterranean space underneath Euston’s St Pancras Parish Church, filling spaces for the dead with examples of buildings for the living.

It’s an exhibition of recent projects and research by members of the Engineering Club with models, drawings, sketches, prototypes and samples of the creative things that building engineers (and some architects) do.

It’s quite a varied collection from structural engineering projects seeking to solve problems in reducing the amount of materials needed to build something to novel materials that could be used in buildings of the future.

Many of the buildings shown here avoid conventional boxy shapes and use curving forms to add strength using lightweight materials.

There’s a scale model of Burning Man 2018’s temple and biomaterials that have been 3D-printed to form translucent walls. An exploration of how engineers plan to add several storeys on top of the 1970s Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge to quick-fit kits for use in developing countries.

From brick walls based on ancient Egyptian buildings to bricks made from mud dredged from canals and structures that can be folded up and carried away on a tube train.

As an exhibition, it’s a mix of interesting structural engineering to futuristic building materials — and all displayed in a Victorian burial crypt.

The exhibition, Engineers Create is at the Crypt Gallery and entry is free. You can find the entrance around the back of St Pancras Church on Dukes Road — opposite Euston station.

It’s open daily except Sunday from 12pm to 6pm until 16th November.

Note that entry is via steps down into the crypt, and they’re very keen on you signing their guest book.