Engineering Marvel: How HS2 is using giant metal cans to overcome groundwater hurdles

Two massive metal cans are currently being assembled deep under west London to allow HS2’s tunnel boring machines to drill through water-saturated ground.

HS2 is using four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) to dig two train tunnels between West Ruislip and Old Oak Common. They set off from either end last year and will meet roughly in the middle of the tunnels at Greenford.

To remove the TBMs at Greenford, HS2’s contractors have dug two large shafts down to the tunnel depths to lift them out, and the shafts will be then be reused to provide ventilation for the live railway. While the project is already complicated, a problem with the soil deep underground makes it more so.

It’s wet. Very wet.

That makes digging a shaft down a bit of a pain, but one that is well-understood and manageable. However, these two large shafts are also where the TBMs will meet and be removed from the ground.

That means your nicely watertight walls are about to have four huge holes drilled into the sides, so HS2’s contractors, Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS), had to find a way to allow the tunnel boring machines to arrive without flooding the shaft when the waterproofing is breached.

Hence, a giant metal can.

Before all that happens though, they needed to dig down the ventilation shafts.

Unlike most HS2 ventilation shafts, which are one big shaft dug down between the railway, here at Greenford, there are two shafts, one per tunnel. They need two instead of one because of the requirement to remove the TBMs from the ground, so each tunnel gets its own shaft.

They already knew the site was waterlogged, with very high-pressure groundwater deep down, so before digging, they had to “dewater” the site, which was done by pumping the ground around the shafts with grout to fill in all the cracks and gaps in the chalk layer, and then drilling lots of drainage pipes into the ground to pump out the water — which was pumped back into the ground nearby where it wasn’t a problem.

They planned to dig 32 pipes into the ground. They needed 136.

However, once it was all done, they reduced the water flow in the tunnel shaft site from 110 litres per second to just 30 litres per second, which is manageable for construction.

Two shafts were dug down, but one of them had added complications as it is right next to the National Rail tracks, so the shaft was dug with a narrower neck at the surface that then widened out underground to the full width. The shafts were constructed using a mix of concrete rings at the surface and sprayed concrete as they got deeper underground until they reached the bottom and cast a thick slab of concrete to provide the weight needed to hold everything in place.

So far, construction has been complicated but not unusual and uses engineering techniques that are well understood.

The problem was how to allow the four TBMs to drill into the sides of the shafts without letting a flood of water in at the same time.

To put the issue into context, the average domestic water pressure is about the same as they are dealing with in the ground. So if you turn your kitchen tap on, that’s the water pressure they could expect in the shafts — but now imagine your tap is now the size of a railway tunnel.

That’s a lot of water.

The TBMs are using pressurised cutting heads and lining their tunnels as they go along, so there’s no problem for them, but when they cut into the shafts, there will be a period of time between cutting through and adding the new lining rings — and that’s when the shafts could be flooded.

Hence, the can.

In what is thought to be the first use of its kind in the UK, the SCS team is assembling a large metal can in both shafts that will lie on its side and create a watertight tunnel for the TBMs to drill through and enter. Once they have sealed the gap between the railway tunnel and the ventilation shaft, the can will be opened, and the TBM lifted up to the surface.

To see what’s going on, last week, a group of visitors picked up our oxygen rebreathers and were lowered down the shaft in a manrider — a bucket on a crane — to the bottom, where people are working to prepare the space for the giant can to be installed. Two large metal rings sit inside the shaft, ready to hold the can in place while the red waterproof lining is slowly being covered up in another layer of concrete that will complete the inside of the shaft space.

It’s an immense space, and standing at the bottom of the shaft surrounded by the orange waterproofing membrane felt almost like science fiction as if we were standing inside a space station.

Over the weekend, the first of the can rings was lowered into the ground and installed. Over the next few months, the rest of the can rings will be lowered down and joined up to form two giant metal cans inside the ventilation shafts, ready for the TBMs to arrive later this year.

Slightly amusingly, the metal rings are tensioned with wires to keep them stable while they are being lowered down by cranes, so they look like giant bicycle wheels.

They did look at other ideas, but with the four TBMs arriving fairly quickly after each other, the giant metal can was the best, or at least, least bad, way of dealing with the high water pressure in the ground.

Once the TBMs arrive and are removed, the shafts will be finished to function as ventilation and emergency access.

At the surface, huge ventilation fans, sitting on their sides, will be installed in a headhouse building, which will be assembled above the shaft linking to the London-bound train tunnel. The other shaft will be capped off at the surface but will have a side passage underground to connect it to the other shaft so that both railway tunnels are properly ventilated.

The shafts will also contain access stairs for the emergency services to enter the tunnels if needed. Two large side passages link the two railway tunnels, allowing people to be evacuated from one tunnel to a train waiting in the other if that was ever needed.

Digging the side passages in water-logged ground will require another interesting construction technique — they will be freezing the ground by pumping super-cooled brine through pipes around the side passages. Then, the construction workers will be able dig out the frozen chalk. It’ll take about three months for the ground to thaw out once they have completed the tunnels.

Something else of interest is that the train tunnels on either side of the shaft are different sizes.

The tunnels between Old Oak Common and Greenford have an internal diameter of 8.1 metres, which widens to 8.8 metres for the tunnels from Greenford to West Ruislip.

That’s because the trains will be travelling slower as they get closer to London, so the pressure wave of air in front of the trains is smaller and doesn’t need as wide a tunnel to disipate.

Under the Chilterns, where the trains are going at full speed, the tunnels have to be a huge 9 metres in diameter.

For reference, the Elizabeth line tunnel diameters are just 6 metres.

Back to Greenford, in a few years time, trains will be rushing past deep underground, and passengers will have no idea that they are travelling through ground that caused so much trouble to dig through.