The Elizabeth line trains running through the core tunnels averaged service reliability of 97.8 per cent over the first five days of service, with 100 per cent delivered for three of those five days.

This was confirmed in a monthly letter from the Elizabeth line’s Director, Howard Smith to the chair of the GLA’s Transport Committee, Sian Berry AM

Overall, TfL Rail / Elizabeth line delivered a Public Performance Measure of 95.1 per cent during Period 2 (1 – 28 May 2022). Performance in the east was 95.9 per cent during period 2 whilst the west was 93.3 per cent. The overall Moving Annual Average trend for May was recorded at 94 per cent.

Although the central core of the Elizabeth line is currently running Mon-Sat and closed on Sundays, Howard Smith also confirmed that there will be two more weekends where the line closes on both Saturday and Sunday. These full weekend closures will be on 30th-31st July and 29th-30th October.

The reason given is that using some full weekend closures they will be able to open the next phase of the Elizabeth line sooner in the Autumn.

This next phase will see the Abbey Wood to Paddington service extended to run out to Heathrow and Reading — and the Shenfield to Liverpool Street service will be extended to Paddington. That’ll mean services in the central core tunnels between Paddington and Liverpool Street will rise from 12 trains per hour to 22 trains per hour during the peak, and 16 trains per hour off-peak.

It may be reading too much into it, but a final weekend closure at the end of October could imply the next phase of the line opening the following week.

Ahead of that though, a successful timetable trial for 20 trains per hour was undertaken on 1 May 2022. They seem to still be having problems with the transition between different signalling systems at Stratford though, and the engineers are still working on fixing that.

The full Elizabeth line timetable with up to 24 trains per hour at peak between Paddington and Whitechapel and 20 trains per hour off-peak is planned for May 2023 – which is when the Elizabeth line will be formally completed.