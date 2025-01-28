Elizabeth line train traveled at nearly double permitted speed – accident report finds

An Elizabeth line train passed over a junction at nearly twice the permitted speed last year, causing the train to shake enough to knock some passengers over, a report into the incident has found.

The incident took place last September when an Elizabeth line train from Heathrow was heading to Shenfield. Due to a track circuit failure near Stratford station, the train was diverted off the Elizabeth line tracks onto the parallel set of mainline tracks. To rejoin the Elizabeth line tracks, the train needed to pass over a connecting junction just outside Manor Park station. This junction was rated for use at up to 25mph, but the trains passed over it at 45mph, causing the train to jolt sideways.

According to an investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), while no reported injuries were reported, CCTV footage from inside the train shows that the sudden movement resulted in some passengers losing their footing and that at least one passenger fell to the floor.

The report found that the accident was caused by the driver not being fully familiar with the diversion that they were on and not knowing that a junction ahead of them had a slower passing speed than the ones they were used to on the rest of the line.

Although drivers are given regular refresher training in diversions they might be asked to use, the report found that in-cab training was limited to the Paddington and Liverpool Street diversions, and office training covered other parts of the line.

The report also found that the signs that should be next to the railway weren’t of the correct type and in the wrong location. They were also very dirty, making them much harder to see. That was in breach of Network Rail’s internal guidance on maintaining trackside warning signs.

Howard Smith, Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “We apologise to customers who were on board the train during this rare incident.

“Our operator, MTREL, immediately informed the Office of Rail and Road and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch. Safety is our top priority and MTREL have already made changes to their procedures in line with the RAIB’s recommendations.”

The report doesn’t assign blame for the incident, as its function is to determine what caused it and how to prevent future accidents.