Elizabeth line train driver strikes cancelled

UPDATE – The two strikes for this week have been suspended pending review of a new offer to the members. The strikes for 8th and 10th March may still go ahead if the pay and conditions offer is not accepted by the union.

Severe disruption and delays are expected on the Elizabeth line this week due to strike action on Thursday and Saturday.

The planned strike would result in no services running through the core tunnels or between Abbey Wood and Reading/Heathrow, with a reduced service on the Liverpool Street to Shenfield branch.

The first two strikes on the Elizabeth line are due to take place on Thursday 27th February and Saturday 1st March.

On the day of the strikes, in addition to no service between Abbey Wood and Heathrow/Reading, there will be a significantly reduced service between Liverpool Street National Rail station and Shenfield, with no service before 7am and last services running from 6pm. These services will not call at Maryland, Manor Park, Forest Gate and Goodmayes stations.

None of the other TfL services will be impacted by strikes, but some will be busier than normal as thousands of people divert to alternative routes. The impact will also be worsened by long-planned engineering works on Saturday.

Howard Smith, TfL’s Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “Talks are continuing, and we urge ASLEF to suspend any industrial action whilst these are taking place. We encourage ASLEF and MTR Elizabeth line to continue talking to try and resolve this dispute and avoid impacting our customers with strike action.

“If the strike action does go ahead, customers are urged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.”

The strike is being held by ASLEF drivers who are in dispute with MTR Elizabeth line over a 4.5 percent pay offer, which the union members have rejected.

There are also strikes planned for Saturday 8th and Monday 10th March, and TfL will confirm their expected impact closer to the date. However, it’s likely to be much the same as what passengers will experience this week.

Mike Bagshaw, Managing Director for MTR Elizabeth line, said: “Following intensive talks with ASLEF to resolve this dispute and avoid disruptive strike action for our customers, we have put forward an enhanced offer, including a 1.5x rate for rest day working with further improvements to terms and conditions.

This builds upon the original offer of a 4.5% pay increase and enhanced terms and conditions, which would have maintained some of the highest salaries in the industry.

In the meantime, we have worked closely with Transport for London to implement a robust contingency plan, ensuring customers are informed of alternative travel options during the strike.”