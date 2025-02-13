Elizabeth line to be hit with four days of train driver strikes

Elizabeth line train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union are to strike for four days over the next few weeks in a dispute over pay with the operating company (MTR Elizabeth line).

In the recent strike ballot, ASLEF members voted overwhelmingly for industrial action: 95 percent in favour on a turnout of 88 percent. As a result, train drivers on the Elizabeth line who are members of the ASLEF union will strike from midnight to midnight on the following dates:

Thursday 27th February 2025

Saturday 1st March 2025

Saturday 8th March 2025

Monday 10th March 2025

Nigel Gibson, one of ASLEF’s full-time district organisers, and our lead officer with MTR, said: “Taking action is always a last resort, because we do not want to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money, and I hope that the company, seeing the strength of feeling amongst our members, their drivers, will do the right thing and return to the negotiating table.”

There may also be some impact on services later in the evening prior to the strike dates due to driver shift changes.

Mike Bagshaw, Managing Director for MTR Elizabeth line, said: “We are disappointed that drivers on the Elizabeth line have rejected a 4.5% pay rise and voted for industrial action. The offer would have maintained some of the highest salaries in the industry, along with enhanced terms and conditions.

Any potential strike action will be disruptive for those who rely on the Elizabeth line, and we will work closely with Transport for London to ensure customers are informed of alternative travel options.

We remain committed to engaging with ASLEF in the hope of resolving this dispute.”

There was a previous pay dispute strike on New Years Eve, when RMT members working in the control room walked out.