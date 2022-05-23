When the Elizabeth line opens on Tuesday morning, alongside the huge new central London stations, what will also be noticed is a new look to advertising inside the stations. No more posters plastered on walls, and in with large digital display screens, and screens that can be tied together to show adverts running the length of platforms and escalators.

Some may decry the need for advertising in the stations, but it’s a commercial necessity these days, and in a peculiar way, they do break up the long tunnels and make them seem a bit less monochrome.

At least it’s not like the old days when practically every surface would be covered in posters.

The new stations feature seven pairs of full motion enabled Digital Ribbons for the escalators and 16 new-format Digital Runways – made up of 234 platform edge screens – which are exclusive to the Elizabeth line.

There are also four brand-new screens, including one that measures 28m² over the escalators at Tottenham Court Road, and 32 new digital billboards (D6s) which have been installed in high-visibility locations such as ticket halls and corridors.

Digital display screens also have the ability to switch from adverts to travel information, so it would be possible to warn people, for example, that if changing lines, maybe the line they are heading to is subject to delays, and display video art in the future.

The new digital billboards located at all Elizabeth line stations will be added to Global’s outdoor inventory available on its digital advertising platform, DAX, allowing advertisers to buy data-driven campaigns across digital outdoor and digital audio.