Elizabeth Line success spurs call for eastward extension – but western reliability needs work

MPs have called for the Elizabeth line to be extended further east towards Ebbsfleet while warning that reliability needs to be improved at the western end of the line.

A Westminster Hall debate on the Elizabeth line’s impact held in the Grand Committee Room yesterday (Tues 12th Nov) morning reflected on the Elizabeth line two years after it had opened.

Opening the debate, Reading MP Matt Rodda said that during the construction of the line, his wife banned him from going on about the line as he wouldn’t stop talking about it, but after it opened and started using it, she quickly changed her mind.

That mirrors how many people complained, at times with justification, about the problems with the Crossrail project during construction but then lauded the end product.

It’s a problem that affects most major infrastructure projects – lots of complaints followed by lots of praise.

Matt Rodda reminded members that the Elizabeth line cost £19 billion to build, but it has already generated £42 billion of economic benefits in just two years.

He also cited the example of a large company that moved its office from a business estate in Surrey to Reading to be closer to the Elizabeth line as it widened the pool of potential workers at their offices. He added that the section of the Elizabeth line between Reading and Hayes shows the fastest growth in passenger numbers.

However, Ealing Southall’s MP Deirdre Costigan raised concerns that there have been problems with reliability on the line in the west of London.

Addressing that concern, Matt Rodda MP responded that there has also been some interest in introducing more semi-fast services on the Elizabeth line, which would improve services to some key stations, if not obviously all of them.

Simon Lightwood MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, addressed the reliability issues later in the debate. He noted that many of the failures on the western branch are due to overhead wires installed in the 1990s and confirmed that Network Rail has a plan to renew the outdated equipment, although he added that it could take up to five years for all the work to be completed.

Unrelated to that, the western arm will be subject to many closures over the next few years due to the construction of the HS2 station at Old Oak Common, which will also include mainline platforms.

Matt Rodda MP added in his opening speech that long-term planning is crucial when dealing with large infrastructure projects. He also raised the issue of the currently stalled Western Rail Link to Heathrow, which would allow people from the west of England to travel to Heathrow by rail without needing to head into London and back out again.

Surrey Heath MP Dr Al Pinkerton, however, noted that many people in the southwest of London lack decent public transport and rely on motorcars to get around, saying that “rankly, in Surrey Heath, we pray for something like the Elizabeth line.”

Although he didn’t mention it by name, this area would benefit if Crossrail 2 is approved for construction.

On the other side of London, Bexleyheath and Crayford’s MP, Daniel Francis, called for the Elizabeth line to be extended beyond Abbey Wood to Ebbsfleet to “serve residents in the thousands of new homes built there, in order to interchange with high-speed services and hopefully, in the future, with reinstated services to mainland Europe.”

Likewise, Dartford’s MP, Jim Dickson, reiterated calls to extend the line past Abbey Wood, noting that while funding was given to the C2E Partnership to put forward plans for the £3.2 billion extension, there has been little progress since their business plan was submitted.

However, Simon Lightwood MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport confirmed that currently, there are no plans to extend the line from Abbey Wood to Ebbsfleet International, although the route is still safeguarded. He added that he had “no doubt that my hon. Friends will continue to lobby TfL on that issue.”

The debate also revealed the best Elizabeth line pub quiz question:

Q: “Which station has platforms in one London borough, but the ticket hall in another?”

A: “Abbey Wood – the ticket office is in the London borough of Bexley while the platforms are located in the royal borough of Greenwich.”

The debate can be watched here.