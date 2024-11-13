Elizabeth Line success spurs call for eastward extension – but western reliability needs work
MPs have called for the Elizabeth line to be extended further east towards Ebbsfleet while warning that reliability needs to be improved at the western end of the line.
A Westminster Hall debate on the Elizabeth line’s impact held in the Grand Committee Room yesterday (Tues 12th Nov) morning reflected on the Elizabeth line two years after it had opened.
Opening the debate, Reading MP Matt Rodda said that during the construction of the line, his wife banned him from going on about the line as he wouldn’t stop talking about it, but after it opened and started using it, she quickly changed her mind.
That mirrors how many people complained, at times with justification, about the problems with the Crossrail project during construction but then lauded the end product.
It’s a problem that affects most major infrastructure projects – lots of complaints followed by lots of praise.
Matt Rodda reminded members that the Elizabeth line cost £19 billion to build, but it has already generated £42 billion of economic benefits in just two years.
He also cited the example of a large company that moved its office from a business estate in Surrey to Reading to be closer to the Elizabeth line as it widened the pool of potential workers at their offices. He added that the section of the Elizabeth line between Reading and Hayes shows the fastest growth in passenger numbers.
However, Ealing Southall’s MP Deirdre Costigan raised concerns that there have been problems with reliability on the line in the west of London.
Addressing that concern, Matt Rodda MP responded that there has also been some interest in introducing more semi-fast services on the Elizabeth line, which would improve services to some key stations, if not obviously all of them.
Simon Lightwood MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, addressed the reliability issues later in the debate. He noted that many of the failures on the western branch are due to overhead wires installed in the 1990s and confirmed that Network Rail has a plan to renew the outdated equipment, although he added that it could take up to five years for all the work to be completed.
Unrelated to that, the western arm will be subject to many closures over the next few years due to the construction of the HS2 station at Old Oak Common, which will also include mainline platforms.
Matt Rodda MP added in his opening speech that long-term planning is crucial when dealing with large infrastructure projects. He also raised the issue of the currently stalled Western Rail Link to Heathrow, which would allow people from the west of England to travel to Heathrow by rail without needing to head into London and back out again.
Surrey Heath MP Dr Al Pinkerton, however, noted that many people in the southwest of London lack decent public transport and rely on motorcars to get around, saying that “rankly, in Surrey Heath, we pray for something like the Elizabeth line.”
Although he didn’t mention it by name, this area would benefit if Crossrail 2 is approved for construction.
On the other side of London, Bexleyheath and Crayford’s MP, Daniel Francis, called for the Elizabeth line to be extended beyond Abbey Wood to Ebbsfleet to “serve residents in the thousands of new homes built there, in order to interchange with high-speed services and hopefully, in the future, with reinstated services to mainland Europe.”
Likewise, Dartford’s MP, Jim Dickson, reiterated calls to extend the line past Abbey Wood, noting that while funding was given to the C2E Partnership to put forward plans for the £3.2 billion extension, there has been little progress since their business plan was submitted.
However, Simon Lightwood MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport confirmed that currently, there are no plans to extend the line from Abbey Wood to Ebbsfleet International, although the route is still safeguarded. He added that he had “no doubt that my hon. Friends will continue to lobby TfL on that issue.”
The debate also revealed the best Elizabeth line pub quiz question:
Q: “Which station has platforms in one London borough, but the ticket hall in another?”
A: “Abbey Wood – the ticket office is in the London borough of Bexley while the platforms are located in the royal borough of Greenwich.”
The debate can be watched here.
Presumably extending the Elizabeth line from Abbey Wood to Ebbsfleet might then enable additional Eurostar services to start from there, which would ease pressure on St Pancreas. Obviously one or both of these would probably require major changes to be made to Ebbsfleet station.
Hopefully Crossrail 2 could be re-examined in the not too distant future, though I imagine politically now may not be the best time.
I don’t see your logic of extending Lizzie to ebbsfleet resulting in additional Eurostar services.
But there are already Eurostar facilites at Ebbsfleet but they would need (a) security equipment to be upgraded and (b) the UK and French Governments to supply immigration officers.
Starting services there (or at Ashford) would actually mean less services from St Pancras because these ‘additional’ services would take up train paths not only on HS1 but through the tunnel and on the continental network
@ChrisC
Actually the current constraint on Eurostar/Continental services is passenger capacity at St Pancras, where post-Brexit checks plus the imminent EU electronic system has considerably reduced capacity in what was already a limited space.
Intuitively Eurostar should therefore want to use Ebbsfleet or Ashford to expand, but the unfortunate reality is that the cost of operating these locations, especially with all the additional post-Brexit checks, is too much versus the numbers that actually want to use them.
One of the big issues with Ebbsfleet is that rail access from South London is poor – trains from Dartford only serve Northfleet, which is just far enough away, with no pedestrian link, to be totally impractical for anyone switching to Eurostar. I think the assumption when Ebbsfleet was built was that it would mostly be accessed by road, which has limited its potential, perhaps more than expected.
So potentially, an Elizabeth Line service extended from Abbey Wood via Dartford that somehow serves Ebbsfleet proper could make continental services from there more viable.
If they can’t manage to “run the remarkable” that they already have, I doubt they will be up for getting yet another NR Kent route/Southern region involved! MTR already have to pay fines to TfL for Network Rail caused delays, so I hardly think they want to cough up anymore money than they already must!
I would think getting to Dartford would fill the trains entirely. And maybe could enable other service changes on the Dartford lines.
Ebbsfleet is a dud, and the intl element has gone. The actual successful development has been far closer to London, unsurprisingly – from Deptford onwards.
“Ebbsfleet is a dud”
It’s certainly a disappointment, the LA having opted for car dependent sprawl rather than a denser more sustainable community that leverages the substantial rail connection on the doorstep.
And Sir Stephen Timms MP is lobbying for HS2 to run on from Euston to St Pancras to to connect with HS1 and make Stratford International (in his constituency) truly international, in which case maybe Ebbsfleet, as C says, will be a dud.
Perhaps a question should be, why on earth does the tunnel section not open until 07:45 am on Sundays. I see countless disappointed people turned away. London is a major world capital. I wonder if TFL know this.
How about TFL needs to do maintenance and people should check the timetable?
It is rather poor. I appreciate that the tunnel may need to be closed overnight for maintenance, but surely a brand new tunnel needs less maintenance than a tube tunnel which may only close for 4 or 5 hours per night.
@ChrisC:
How about one or two consecutive trains shuttling on a single track while maintenance takes place on the other track?
(I don’t know if it’s possible for example to turn off power on one track at the time. I would think it is. Also I don’t know if the tracks are signaled in both direction, but again I would think they are)
There is no need to go to Ebbsfleet, at least not for many years. HS1 added plenty of capacity to this stretch of North Kent, which also got additional Thameslink services a few years back on top of the existing routes into Charing Cross and Victoria. There is nothing as big as Reading round there and while new housing is being built it’s all ‘executive estates’ rather than even medium dense developments like Barking Riverside. £3.2bn would be better spent on adding new track between Acton Goods Yard and Hayes to allow all the Paddington terminators to continue to Heathrow and beyond.
Would have to put up overhead wires through Dartford.
However the 345 trains itself of overhead wires only, how do nobody expect modify contact shoe add on 3rd rail dc 750v in the first place, like Thameslink 700s, otherwise for what cab-signalling equipment brings in.
The class 345s have a provision in their specifications to be compatible with third rail contact shoes. So it should be relatively trivial to fit them
Translation: everyone wants everything but no one will pay for it and everyone will moan about the cost and disruption of construction anyway.
About extending Elizabeth line through eltham
Elizabeth Line has adversely affected the service from Greenford (Central connection) which used to run to Ealing Bdy (Connections). Now curtailed to West Ealing with frequently curtailed connection when Elizabeth trains ‘skip’ West Ealing.
TfL needs to understand that when Elizabeth is impaired, it should not skip West Ealing.
Isn’t Farringdon a valid answer to that question too? It straddles the Islington/City boundary.
Looks like it’s entirely within the boundary of Islington, unless the Thameslink platforms go beyond Charterhouse Street.
The network is fragile enough in its current set-up, adding another leg would make things worse.
There are trains from Abbey Wood that run to Kent and they can build a pedestrian route from Northfleet to Ebbsfleet station inexpensively (it would be a 10 minute walk if built).
The timetable is there to run more Southeastern/Thameslink services between Abbey Wood and Kent, they should do this instead of pushing for needless extensions.
There are unfortunately bottlenecks on both Thameslink and Southeastern that limit how many extra services could be run. Extending to Dartford wouldn’t have those constraints.
One thing that would also help the London Bridge approach but will never happen, is a shuttle between Lewisham and Plumstead, using stepping back at Lewisham. Would just need a crossover at one end and a reversing siding at the other.
Personally I think a proper pedestrian link between Northfleet and Ebbsfleet would be beneficial, as it would improve the connection between South East London and the Ashford/Dover area.
If there is a major extension costing billions to be undertaken, it should be extending HS2 from Brum to Manchester. Levelling up, and all that.
Not sure Kent council would be keen on its money being spent that way.
Hard to see how extending an existing service along an existing surface railway line could possibly cost “billions”, even if it includes extra tracks and a deviation or two.
HS2 to Manchester, much as I do support it, is as planned a totally new route built to the very highest possible specification. Not in the same ballpark in any way.
Re reliability and capacity at Ealing:
The luke warm take, as the kids would say (in an alternate world where us semi-boomers acts as stand-ins for the kids), is that a decision should be made once and for all re the approx 12tph that now turn back at Paddington and in the future will turn back at Old Oak Common. If a decision is taken that those trains will never in any reasonable future be extended somewhere, it would be relatively easy (compared to most railway infrastructure projects) to add some flyovers/unders and have the Elizabeth line take over the Central Line Ealing Broadway branch. Extend platforms at Ealing Broadway, redo North Acton to have four platforms with change between the lines across the platform, and it’s ready to go (with the caveat that I don’t know what clearance bridges and whatnot has).
This would both remove the need for capacity to turn back 12TPH at Old Oak Common and also solve the reliability for trains to Ealing Broadway.
==================================
If anyone thinks it would be a good idea, it would technically be possible to have the central line take over the Greenford branch. A few switches at Greenford station would allow crossing between the current central line tracks and the current Greenford track, and it would also be possible to have the southeastern part of the triangular connection to join the Central Line rather than or in addition to the mainline tracks.
Also technically it would be relatively easy to have Greenford trains run either to West Ealing or Hanwell. Not saying that this Greenford thing is a good idea though, but still.
======================================
The actual solution to the Greenford line and capacity and reliability in the Ealing area, which unfortunately probably is too expensive, is to blast a tunnel through whatever is in the way at Ealing Broadway to have at least one track from the Central Line platforms continue westwards to West Ealing. I think the cost-benefit calculation would look good for doing this. Continuing westwards there seems to be enough room for six tracks without much demolition all the way to Hayes&Harlington, and with some additional demolition the airport junction is reached and then Crossrail could technically have two separate branches from Paddington, serving the same stations between Ealing Broadway and Hayes&Harlington but using separate tracks, making the service really reliable. Or for that sake all Crossrail trains could use the addition tracks, making it independent on the GWR services. Too bad for Acton Mainline, but it would beneficial everywhere else.
You do know the trains go to Reading and Heathrow and don’t turn at Paddington that often unless GWR is closed for any reason
@Andy T:
Oh, I thought it was about half of the trains that were supposed to turn, and half continue to Reading/Heathrow?
Either way, what I suggested seems like a good way to expand the GWR to six track, having separate tracks for the Elisabeth Line along a large part of the line.