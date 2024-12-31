Elizabeth line strike going ahead on New Years Eve night trains

Elizabeth line staff who are members of the RMT union will strike this evening, but it’s not expected to significantly affect services during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

During the strike, control room staff will not start work if their shifts start between 9pm on Tuesday 31st December 2024 and 9pm on Wednesday 1st January 2025. Service will gradually reduce from 9pm onwards, affecting the overnight service when people are travelling home from NYE parties and fireworks.

TfL has previously said that it expects to still be able to provide Elizabeth line services during the NYE evening, but warned that trains may be busier than otherwise expected.

The RMT union says it is taking strike action because it is in dispute with the Elizabeth line’s operating company (MTR Elizabeth line) over the company’s latest offer regarding pay and working hours.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “These disputes highlight the refusal of employers to address legitimate concerns about pay, working hours, and safety. Our members are standing firm for fair treatment, and the companies must come to the table with serious offers to resolve these issues.”

RFLI staff will also strike from 6am today until 6am on 1st January 2025, citing issues over rostering and pay progression delays.

On the rest of the public transport

On the Underground, services will run all night on all lines (except Waterloo & City line and District line to Kensington Olympia)

The Overground will have the following overnight services:

Windrush line – Between Highbury & Islington and West Croydon/Crystal Palace

Mildmay line – Between Stratford and Clapham Junction/Richmond

Weaver line -Between London Fields and Chingford, Enfield Town and Cheshunt

The Elizabeth line, DLR and Trams will have a special overnight service.

Unlike previous years, travel is not free on New Year’s Eve, so you will need to pay for travel.