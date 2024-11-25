Elizabeth line staff to strike on New Years Eve

The Elizabeth line could be disrupted on New Year’s Eve after the RMT union announced a strike by their Control Room grade members.

The union says that it is in dispute with the Elizabeth line’s operating company over the company’s latest offer over pay and working hours.

Unless the strike is called off, control room staff will not start work if their shifts start between 9pm on Tuesday 31st December 2024 and 9pm on Wednesday 1st January 2025. Service will gradually reduce from 9pm onwards, affecting the overnight service when people are travelling home from NTE parties and fireworks.

TfL expects that it will still be able to provide Elizabeth line services, but they will be busier than otherwise expected to be.

RMT members will also refuse to work on their rest days or overtime from Thursday 5th December till the end of Wednesday 18th December 2024.

The union has rejected the company’s pay offer and says that it is seeking both improvements to holiday entitlement and a fair reduction in working hours.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members play a vital role in running the Elizabeth Line and their demands for fair treatment on working hours and leave remain unmet.

“The current offer falls short, and our members are determined to secure a fair deal.”