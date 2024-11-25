Elizabeth line staff to strike on New Years Eve

Published on 25th November 2024 by ianVisits in Transport News

The Elizabeth line could be disrupted on New Year’s Eve after the RMT union announced a strike by their Control Room grade members.

The union says that it is in dispute with the Elizabeth line’s operating company over the company’s latest offer over pay and working hours.

Unless the strike is called off, control room staff will not start work if their shifts start between 9pm on Tuesday 31st December 2024 and 9pm on Wednesday 1st January 2025. Service will gradually reduce from 9pm onwards, affecting the overnight service when people are travelling home from NTE parties and fireworks.

TfL expects that it will still be able to provide Elizabeth line services, but they will be busier than otherwise expected to be.

RMT members will also refuse to work on their rest days or overtime from Thursday 5th December till the end of Wednesday 18th December 2024.

The union has rejected the company’s pay offer and says that it is seeking both improvements to holiday entitlement and a fair reduction in working hours.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members play a vital role in running the Elizabeth Line and their demands for fair treatment on working hours and leave remain unmet.

“The current offer falls short, and our members are determined to secure a fair deal.”

Tagged with Elizabeth line / Crossrail, rmt, Train and tube strikes news

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

1 Comment on “Elizabeth line staff to strike on New Years Eve

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*