Elizabeth line now has 4G and 5G coverage within the tunnels

Shortly after the Elizabeth line stations gained phone coverage underground, the tunnels between stations now also have 4G and 5G phone coverage, letting people check the football or general election results while on their journey. Or tweet about it.

All of the underground Elizabeth line stations gained 4G coverage earlier this year and now coverage has been extended into the tunnels between Liverpool Street and Paddington (inc the tunnel to Royal Oak). The tunnels east of Liverpool Street to Whitechapel, Canary Wharf and Woolwich will be connected across the summer.

Within the tunnels, they can offer both 4G and 5G services, while the stations have just 4G at the moment. Due to technical issues with the antennas and frequencies, 5G will be added to the stations later.

Boldyn Networks is delivering the rollout and has around 500 staff working mainly at night to deliver phone coverage across the London Underground, DLR, and Elizabeth lines, as well as between Highbury and Islington and New Cross on the London Overground.

Boldyn Networks is carrying out the installation work after being awarded a 20-year concession in June 2021 to build and operate the phone network in the TfL stations. It provides the service at no cost to TfL by leasing the capacity to the mobile network operators. All four mobile networks – Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) – have signed up to use the phone coverage they are providing.

As well as providing mobile coverage to Elizabeth line tunnels, mobile connectivity continues expanding across the London Underground in Central London. Recently, Hyde Park Corner and Russell Square stations on the Piccadilly line started to receive coverage, and further sections of the Northern, Bakerloo, Piccadilly and Victoria lines are anticipated to go live in the coming month.

Along with allowing customers to stay connected, the expanding coverage will also give rail and Tube staff better connectivity to pass on information and host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). When fully operational, the ESN will give first responders immediate access to life-saving data, images, and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.

As well as all eight ‘underground’ Elizabeth line stations, 36 Tube stations now have mobile coverage in the ticket halls, platform areas and interchanges, with many more, including the southern end of the Northern line, expected to go live by the end of the summer. This represents around 30 percent of tube stations that are underground, and when combined with tube stations that are above ground, nearly 70 percent of all stations on the tube network now have mobile coverage.

London’s Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, said: “It’s wonderful to see our programme to introduce high-speed mobile coverage now benefitting customers on the Elizabeth line, the newest part of London’s historic underground network of stations and tunnels.

“This key step in bringing better connectivity to London’s underground stations and tunnels will allow more people travelling around the capital to keep in touch, share photos and make the most of the city, especially as we start to enjoy the summer.”

Around 500 people are working overnight across the Tube network to install mobile equipment, with all works needed to be tidied away before the network opens for customers every morning. Once fully delivered, more than 2,000 kilometres of cabling as well as thousands of radios are expected to be installed within tunnels and stations, all of which will be fitted outside of operational hours.

List of Underground stations where mobile coverage is now available:

Central line

Holland Park

Notting Hill Gate

Queensway

Lancaster Gate

Marble Arch

Bond Street (Central and Elizabeth line only)

Oxford Circus (Central line only)

Tottenham Court Road

Holborn (Central line only)

Chancery Lane

St Pauls

Bank (Central line only)

Northern line

Hampstead

Belsize Park

Chalk Farm

Highgate

Archway

Tufnell Park

Kentish Town (station closed but 4G will still be provided to platforms for passing trains)

Camden Town

Mornington Crescent

Euston (Charing Cross Branch)

Warren Street (Northern line only)

Goodge Street

Tottenham Court Road

Clapham Common

Elizabeth line

Paddington

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only)

Whitechapel

Canary Wharf

Woolwich

Jubilee line

Westminster

Waterloo (Jubilee line only)

Southwark

London Bridge (Jubilee line only)

Bermondsey

Canada Water

Canary Wharf

North Greenwich

Piccadilly line

Russell Square

Covent Garden

Hyde Park Corner

While work remains on track for a significant proportion of the entire Tube network to have 4G and 5G mobile coverage by the end of 2024, there may be some sections of the Tube where work will continue throughout 2025 to fully introduce coverage within stations and tunnels. This work will be primarily on some sections outside of Central London, sections of the Circle and District line where a number of stations already have limited mobile coverage due to being closer to the surface, and where smaller tunnelled sections need to be treated individually.